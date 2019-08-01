This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lengthy bans dished out for League of Ireland fracas

The SSE Airtricity League has handed additional suspensions to UCD goalkeeper Conor Kearns, coach Ger Barron and Bohs captain Derek Pender.

By Ben Blake Thursday 1 Aug 2019, 10:40 AM
Pender and Kearns square up.
Image: Twitter/Soccer Republic
Pender and Kearns square up.
Image: Twitter/Soccer Republic

THE SSE AIRTRICITY League has confirmed additional suspensions for three individuals involved in an incident at the UCD Bowl earlier this month. 

Collie O’Neill’s side hosted Bohemians in a Premier Division match on Monday, 15 July, with the Students earning an important 1-0 win

The game was marred by ugly scenes after the final whistle, however, as several members of playing and coaching staff got involved. 

It kicked off after UCD goalkeeper Conor Kearns celebrated the victory while facing the visiting supporters, prompting Bohs captain Derek Pender to confront him before others joined in. 

Having both served automatic one-match suspensions, the FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit have handed Kearns an additional five-game ban, while Pender will miss the next three league fixtures for the Gypsies. 

UCD goalkeeping coach Ger Barron has also received a three-match suspension for his part. 

