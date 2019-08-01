Lengthy bans dished out for League of Ireland fracas

THE SSE AIRTRICITY League has confirmed additional suspensions for three individuals involved in an incident at the UCD Bowl earlier this month.

Collie O’Neill’s side hosted Bohemians in a Premier Division match on Monday, 15 July, with the Students earning an important 1-0 win.

The game was marred by ugly scenes after the final whistle, however, as several members of playing and coaching staff got involved.

It kicked off after UCD goalkeeper Conor Kearns celebrated the victory while facing the visiting supporters, prompting Bohs captain Derek Pender to confront him before others joined in.

Having both served automatic one-match suspensions, the FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit have handed Kearns an additional five-game ban, while Pender will miss the next three league fixtures for the Gypsies.

UCD goalkeeping coach Ger Barron has also received a three-match suspension for his part.

Some unsavoury scenes after the game in the UCD Bowl as Conor Kearns celebrated in front of the Bohs fans. The UCD 'keeper had to wait to make his exit as objects were thrown while the referee was also delayed. pic.twitter.com/09FoJyBXuR — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) July 16, 2019

