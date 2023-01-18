Shamrock Rovers defender Cotter completes League One move

BARRY COTTER HAS signed for Barnsley from Shamrock Rovers.

Republic of Ireland youth international Cotter joins the League One outfit on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 24-year-old defender — who plays primarily as a right full-back — has been with Rovers since August 2021.

A native of Ennis, he previously had spells at Ipswich Town and Limerick, while he finished the 2022 season with the Hoops’ Dublin rivals, St Patrick’s Athletic.

“It’s so exciting,” Cotter said of his move to South Yorkshire. “It’s a great opportunity, I’m absolutely buzzing. I can’t wait to hit the ground running. It’s a huge club, there’s great history. I’m over the moon.”

“We are pleased to bring Barry to Oakwell,” Barnsley FC CEO, Khaled El-Ahmad, added. “We look forward to seeing him work with Michael [Duff, manager] and the staff out on the training pitch and wish him a warm welcome to the club.”

Shamrock Rovers confirmed the exit on their Twitter account. “We have reached an agreement with English League One side Barnsley FC for the transfer of defender Barry Cotter for an undisclosed fee. We wish Barry well in his future career.”