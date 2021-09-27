Meath appoint coach with background in Australian sport to oversee underage squads

MEATH HAVE APPOINTED Barry Horgan to the newly-created role of general manager where he will oversee U13 to U20 football squads.

The Royals have a wealth of underage talent coming through following recent successes. They are the reigning All-Ireland minor champions, having lifted three Leinster minor crowns since 2018.

Dublin native Horgan boasts a strong CV, having spent the last six years working in professional sport in Australia. His latest role was as a performance scientist at the Australian Institute of Sport, while he worked in strength and conditioning with Sugar Rugby outfit Brumbies, Volleyball Australia and in the AFL.

On the GAA front, Horgan spent time as Longford’s head of athletic development, as a Games Promotion Officer in Dublin and he also worked with Cavan football and Dublin hurling senior squads.

Horgan’s remit is to develop pathways for Meath players in their development squads, which is part of an overall strategy to improve football structures in the county.

“Ultimately the success of our Academy pathway is the pipeline of talent that is delivered through to our Senior football team,” said Meath chairman John Kavanagh.

“The recent underage wins, and the implementation of our strategy, will aid and support this process. Barry Horgan’s appointment is integral to achieving this.”

His appointment has been aided by new sponsors Bective Stud coming on board. Their logo will appear on the front of Meath underage jerseys and it will also feature on the senior shirts, in addition to main sponsors Devenish Nutrition.

Meanwhile, John McCarthy who managed the minors to the 2020 All-Ireland title, will take charge of the U20s for 2022 and 2023. Sean Kelly and Colm Coyle will join his backroom team. Cathal Ó Bric will manage the minors for the next two years.

Senior boss Andy McEntee is expected to remain in place for his sixth season.

