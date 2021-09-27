Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 27 September 2021
Advertisement

Meath appoint coach with background in Australian sport to oversee underage squads

Barry Horgan will act as general manager for the U13 to U20 football squads.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 27 Sep 2021, 4:02 PM
54 minutes ago 1,050 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5559222
Meath won the 2020 All-Ireland minor title.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Meath won the 2020 All-Ireland minor title.
Meath won the 2020 All-Ireland minor title.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MEATH HAVE APPOINTED Barry Horgan to the newly-created role of general manager where he will oversee U13 to U20 football squads.

The Royals have a wealth of underage talent coming through following recent successes. They are the reigning All-Ireland minor champions, having lifted three Leinster minor crowns since 2018. 

Dublin native Horgan boasts a strong CV, having spent the last six years working in professional sport in Australia. His latest role was as a performance scientist at the Australian Institute of Sport, while he worked in strength and conditioning with Sugar Rugby outfit Brumbies, Volleyball Australia and in the AFL.

On the GAA front, Horgan spent time as Longford’s head of athletic development, as a Games Promotion Officer in Dublin and he also worked with Cavan football and Dublin hurling senior squads. 

Horgan’s remit is to develop pathways for Meath players in their development squads, which is part of an overall strategy to improve football structures in the county. 

“Ultimately the success of our Academy pathway is the pipeline of talent that is delivered through to our Senior football team,” said Meath chairman John Kavanagh.

“The recent underage wins, and the implementation of our strategy, will aid and support this process. Barry Horgan’s appointment is integral to achieving this.”

His appointment has been aided by new sponsors Bective Stud coming on board. Their logo will appear on the front of Meath underage jerseys and it will also feature on the senior shirts, in addition to main sponsors Devenish Nutrition. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Meanwhile, John McCarthy who managed the minors to the 2020 All-Ireland title, will take charge of the U20s for 2022 and 2023. Sean Kelly and Colm Coyle will join his backroom team. Cathal Ó Bric will manage the minors for the next two years. 

Senior boss Andy McEntee is expected to remain in place for his sixth season. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie