Dublin: 15 °C Friday 2 August, 2019
'Our hearts are broken': Barry McGuigan pays emotional tribute to daughter Danika

The former boxing champion released a short statement on social media this evening.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Aug 2019, 9:43 PM
1 hour ago 20,395 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4751761

BARRY MCGUIGAN HAS penned an emotional tribute to his daughter Danika, who passed away last week. 

Danika McGuigan, 33, lost her battle with cancer on 23 July

Danika McGuigan death Danika and Barry McGuigan pictured back in 2008. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

In a statement released this evening, former boxing champion McGuigan said Danika ‘has been a shining light in our family’s lives for the past 33 years’.

“The most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do was to say goodbye to my amazing daughter Nika earlier this week,” he wrote on Twitter.

“She has been a shining light in our family’s lives for the past 33 years.

“Nika was an extremely talented and inspirational young lady who radiated kindness and love.

“Our hearts are broken and we know that life will never be the same again for us.

“However, Nika lives on in so many parts of our lives which we are grateful for.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the people who sent flowers, cards, Mass cards, Instagram messages, Facebook, Twitter, texts and email messages of condolences and support.

“There are simply too many to answer individually so I want to use this opportunity to say a huge thank you to each and every one of you, the family greatly appreciate them.” 

Danika McGuigan appeared in RTÉ series Can’t Cope Won’t Cope and had recently finished filming a movie called Wildfire, which was being directed by Cathy Brady. 

