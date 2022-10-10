Membership : Access or Sign Up
'A magical feeling' - a first Limerick senior hurling semi-final since 1985

Barry Nash’s South Liberties enjoyed a shock win over Patrickswell.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 10 Oct 2022, 12:53 PM
Limerick’s Barry Nash.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BARRY NASH HAILED South Liberties’ team spirit after they stunned Patrickswell in the Limerick SHC quarter-final yesterday. 

The unfancied South Liberties sealed a two-point win against the 2021 finalists to advance to the last four for the first time in 37 years. 

“It’s a magical feeling, we haven’t been in a county semi-final since 1985,” Hurler of the Year nominee Nash told Sporting Limerick.

“Two weeks ago against Ballybrown we didn’t even think we were going to get this far. To get to the quarter-final was a bonus and just to get to a semi-final is incredible. 

“The work-rate and honesty out of that group of lads is just incredible. There’s massive effort all year, we’re getting serious numbers at training – 30 plus every session. There’s a great buzz around the club this year and long may it continue.”

After falling 0-6 to 0-2 behind on 19 minutes, South Liberties fought their way back into the contest and Brian Ryan’s 45th minute goal set them on the path to a 1-13 to 0-14 victory.

Patrickswell had Limerick stars Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes in their side, although they were without the injured Cian Lynch.

Lining out at wing-forward, Nash top-scored for South Liberties with an eight-point haul. His cousin, former Cork goalkeeper Anthony, was between the posts. 

“There’s a phenomenal attitude inside there with the group of lads we have,” continued Nash.

“Going onto that (Ballybrown) game we were talking about playing for the likes of Shane O’Neill, Mikey Keane, David O’Neill and Anthony (Nash) who it could be their last year playing senior hurling. So going into that game we just wanted to do them proud. We did and we got an added bonus of getting to a quarter-final.

“Today again you’re playing for those boys who it could be their last outing in senior hurling. So want to make that last as long as we can and keep giving them an extra game. So we’ll go out the next day and play the same way.”

Every year between 2016 and 2021, the Limerick ‘big four’ of Na Piarsaigh, Doon, Kilmallock and Patrickswell all contested the semi-finals.

“Everyone has that chip on their shoulder,” said Nash. “They’ve been talking abut the ‘big four’ in Limerick for ages. It’s about time one of the so-called weaker clubs top up and get into that top four. We managed to do that this year.

“I don’t mind who we’re playing, I’m happy we’re in a county semi-final. Hopefully we can drive on again.”

