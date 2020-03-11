Basketball Ireland suspend all playing activity until further notice

BASKETBALL IRELAND HAVE made the decision to suspend all basketball-related activity in the country until further notice, a directive which will be implemented with immediate effect.

In a statement released to all of its affiliates, the national governing body stressed the need for it to be proactive in attempts to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, noting that there will doubtless be “major disappointment” as seasons at all levels and across all age groups are paused indefinitely.

The organisation said it would continue to monitor the situation on a day-to-day basis.

“Basketball Ireland continues to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak and the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team, the HSE, and the WHO,” said the statement.

The health and safety of the Basketball Ireland community is our priority and we are determined to be proactive regarding precautions to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Basketball Ireland is therefore instructing all affiliates to suspend all basketball competitions and events with immediate effect.

We understand that this decision will result in inconvenience and disappointment to many players, coaches, officials, volunteers and supporters, particularly at this time when various competitions are reaching their concluding stages. However, we are sure that all will understand that the decision is taken in the best interests, not just of the basketball community, but also family, friends and the wider community.

“The situation is rapidly changing and we will continue to monitor developments on a day-to- day basis. Further updates will be issued on a regular basis over the coming weeks.”

Basketball Ireland had previously issued a directive for players not to shake hands with opponents while awaiting a decision from FIBA on European competition.

However, they have now made their own decision to halt all playing activity in this country effective immediately.

- A previous version of this article reported that Basketball Ireland had suspended all activity from next Monday, 16 March. Basketball Ireland have since moved their deferral of all activities forward and implemented it with immediate effect.