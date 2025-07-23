Basketball Ireland 'assessing next steps' for Israel fixture amid humanitarian crisis in Gaza

BASKETBALL IRELAND HAS said it is deciding what it will do regarding the women’s match against Israel in November, as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches breaking point.

The last time they played Israel, in February 2024, the Irish players refused to shake hands with the Israelis, contrary to the pre-match custom.

The controversial move followed calls for an outright boycott of the match in protest, which the Ireland team did not heed.

The FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers draw, which took place today, saw Ireland drawn in Group A, meaning they’ll play back-to-back home games against Luxembourg on 12 November, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina on 15 November, before an away game against Israel on 18 November.

Advertisement

Basketball Ireland subsequently released a statement saying it is “extremely alarmed” by the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza.

It said that it will liaise with players, coaching staff, Sport Ireland, and the government to make a decision on whether the team will go ahead with the match, which would require the team to travel to Israel.

It added that it is awaiting clarity from FIBA, the international basketball federation, “on a number of matters”.

Basketball Ireland would be subject to a fine of up to €80,000 should Ireland fail to fulfil their first fixture with Israel, while failure to play the return game would lead to a fine of up to €100,000 and removal from the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers, as well as the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2029 Qualifiers.

Should Basketball Ireland elect to withdraw from the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers campaign entirely before they commence, a fine of up to €30,000 would be applied, or risk disqualification or exclusion from future competitions.

When the sporting controversy first reared its head in 2024, four months after the events of 7 October, Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan said that a boycott wouldn’t “make a blind bit of difference”.

Feehan said he is “not prepared to destroy my sport for a gesture that will have no impact”.

The World Health Organisation today warned of man-made “mass starvation” in Gaza, with food deliveries into the Palestinian territory “far below what is needed for the survival of the population”.

Written by Mairead Maguire and posted on TheJournal.ie