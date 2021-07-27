Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
Advertisement

Bastien Hery leaves Bohemians for loan spell at Derry City

The midfielder has struggled for game time at Dalymount Park.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 3:30 PM
23 minutes ago 370 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5507065
Bastien Hery.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Bastien Hery.
Bastien Hery.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

BASTIEN HERY WILL end the season on loan at Derry City from Bohemians. 

Hery’s move was confirmed this afternoon, though he won’t be permitted to play in games against Bohemians. The 29-year-old joined Bohs from Linfield in January, but has struggled for game time, making just five appearances all season. 

“With the form some of the players are in, they are a little bit ahead of him in terms of team performance, how the team want to play”, said Bohs manager Keith Long. “Bastien is a quality player, he has very, very good attributes but it just didn’t quite work out for him for various reasons.

“Primarily it’s down to the emergence of Dawson Devoy in the eight, Keith Buckley is our captain and has been playing extremely well, Ross Tierney – his progression this year as a 10 – and in many ways the team picks itself at the moment. He has found his game time hard to come by and he will hopefully get that now in Derry.

“We needed a squad, we came second in the league last year and third the year before, so we felt Bastien could add to the squad and give us that personality he has”, continued Long. “Three seasons ago he was Player of the Year, voted by his peers. We felt he would come in and be a real addition to the squad, but it hasn’t worked out as we would have planned and Bastian would have liked.”

Hery, who was a youth international for France, began his career in the academy at Paris St-Germain. From there he moved to England and had spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Rochdale, Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley. He then moved to Ireland, playing first with Limerick and then Waterford prior to joining Linfield in 2019. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Hery is also a senior international for Madagascar, having won two caps for the African island nation – for whom he qualifies through his grandmother – towards the end of last year.

Elsewhere, Saint Patrick’s Athletic have signed Malta striker Kyrian Nwoko on loan from Valletta FC. The Maltese club say Pat’s have the option of making the transfer permanent at the end of the season. Nwoko has made 20 senior international appearances for Malta, scoring three times. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie