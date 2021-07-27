Bastien Hery leaves Bohemians for loan spell at Derry City

BASTIEN HERY WILL end the season on loan at Derry City from Bohemians.

Hery’s move was confirmed this afternoon, though he won’t be permitted to play in games against Bohemians. The 29-year-old joined Bohs from Linfield in January, but has struggled for game time, making just five appearances all season.

“With the form some of the players are in, they are a little bit ahead of him in terms of team performance, how the team want to play”, said Bohs manager Keith Long. “Bastien is a quality player, he has very, very good attributes but it just didn’t quite work out for him for various reasons.

“Primarily it’s down to the emergence of Dawson Devoy in the eight, Keith Buckley is our captain and has been playing extremely well, Ross Tierney – his progression this year as a 10 – and in many ways the team picks itself at the moment. He has found his game time hard to come by and he will hopefully get that now in Derry.

“We needed a squad, we came second in the league last year and third the year before, so we felt Bastien could add to the squad and give us that personality he has”, continued Long. “Three seasons ago he was Player of the Year, voted by his peers. We felt he would come in and be a real addition to the squad, but it hasn’t worked out as we would have planned and Bastian would have liked.”

Hery, who was a youth international for France, began his career in the academy at Paris St-Germain. From there he moved to England and had spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Rochdale, Carlisle United and Accrington Stanley. He then moved to Ireland, playing first with Limerick and then Waterford prior to joining Linfield in 2019.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Hery is also a senior international for Madagascar, having won two caps for the African island nation – for whom he qualifies through his grandmother – towards the end of last year.

Elsewhere, Saint Patrick’s Athletic have signed Malta striker Kyrian Nwoko on loan from Valletta FC. The Maltese club say Pat’s have the option of making the transfer permanent at the end of the season. Nwoko has made 20 senior international appearances for Malta, scoring three times.