This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayern boss says player faked cramps during Liverpool draw

The Bavarians’ manager has revealed that Javi Martinez strategically wasted time in Tuesday’s scoreless draw.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 12:02 PM
54 minutes ago 2,877 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4505469
Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez pictured during the Liverpool game.
Image: Nick Potts
Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez pictured during the Liverpool game.
Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez pictured during the Liverpool game.
Image: Nick Potts

NIKO KOVAC HAS admitted that Bayern Munich looked to kill time in Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Liverpool by faking cramps in the game’s waning moments.

Bayern held on for a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Tuesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie with last season’s Champions League runners-up.

In the game’s last few minutes, Bayern appeared content with the draw as the German champions sat back and protected the 0-0 scoreline.

Javi Martinez went down with what appeared to be a cramp as Liverpool turned up the pressure, but, after the match, Kovac admitted that his players were simply wasting time to preserve the vital away result.

“We all know the drill: It’s close to the final whistle and you try to waste a bit of time,” Kovac told Sky after the match.

“Javi has good performance data, meaning he couldn’t have even had a cramp. That’s all a bit of acting.

“Recently in Berlin, Kingsley Coman also pretended to have a cramp but he didn’t.

We have to bring calmness in the game. They do it well, they have the experience for that.”

With the draw, Bayern will head to the Allianz Arena with a fighting chance against Liverpool, something that couldn’t be said for the Reds’ opponents last season in the same competition.

Liverpool trounced Manchester City 3-0 in the opening leg at Anfield in the quarter-finals a year ago before thumping Roma 5-2 at home to open the semi-final round.

Eager to avoid that, Bayern largely played it safe in the 0-0 draw, but will be limited going home as Joshua Kimmich’s first-half caution earned him a suspension for the second leg due to yellow card accumulation. 

The two sides will meet again on 13 March in Germany with a spot in the quarter-finals on the line.

Before that, though, Bayern will look to push for a trophy domestically as they face Hertha Berlin, Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg in the coming weeks as they look to shorten the three-point gap maintained by rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Exeter Chiefs duo drafted into England XV for Cardiff showdown with Wales
    Scotland team to play France shows four changes from Ireland defeat
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie