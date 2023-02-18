Bayern Munich boss apologises for rant at referee after another loss to 'Gladbach

LAST UPDATE | 49 minutes ago
BAYERN MUNICH MANAGER Julian Nagelsmann apologised for storming into the referee’s changing room after his side’s 3-2 loss at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday where he blasted the officials as “spineless”.
Bayern were reduced to 10 men after eight minutes against bogey side Gladbach, when France defender Dayot Upamecano was ruled to have brought down a charging Alassane Plea on the edge of the box.
Replays showed minimal contact, although the decision survived a subsequent video review.
“Emotions are a part of sport,” Nagelsmann told reporters. “However I must apologise for my choice of words against the match official team of (referee) Tobias Welz.
“Unfortunately, I clearly went too far.”
Journalists outside the room heard Nagelsmann say “that’s a joke, they’re taking the piss”, leaving the room calling the officials “spineless”.
Speaking with German television channel Sky after the match, Nagelsmann – who had approached the referees on the pitch – complained “nobody can explain to me (why) that was a red card”.
The loss, just Bayern’s second of the season in all competitions, cemented Gladbach’s status as Munich’s bogey side.
The German champions have beaten Gladbach just once in their past seven meetings.
Meanwhile, RB Leipzig won their first match in three games with a 3-0 victory at Wolfsburg, ahead of Wednesday’s home Champions League clash with Man City.
With 14 minutes gone, Emil Forsberg punted Leipzig into the lead, taking advantage of Wolfsburg’s failure to clear a dangerous ball on the edge of the box.
Leipzig’s top scorer Christopher Nkunku, returning from an injury which ruled him out of France’s Qatar World Cup campaign, set up his side’s second for Konrad Laimer in the 85th minute.
Dominik Szoboszlai scored his side’s third in injury time, extending Wolfsburg’s winless run to five games.