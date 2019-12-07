This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern Munich lose again in thrilling top-of-the-table clash

Ramy Bensebaini scored an injury-time penalty as Borussia Monchengladbach beat Bundesliga champions

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 5:15 PM
Borussia Mönchengladbach players celebrate.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Borussia Mönchengladbach players celebrate.
Borussia Mönchengladbach players celebrate.
Image: DPA/PA Images

RAMY BENSEBAINI scored an injury-time penalty as Borussia Monchengladbach beat Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich 2-1 in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

Bayern, who lost at home to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, dominated the first half but could not open the scoring until shortly after the restart, Ivan Perisic on target with a fine finish.

Their lead was short-lived at Borussia-Park, however, as Bensebaini’s header drew Gladbach level within 11 minutes to set up a gripping finale.

Javi Martinez conceded a late penalty for fouling Marcus Thuram – and was sent off – with Bensebaini staying cool to beat Manuel Neuer and leave Bayern seven points behind leaders Gladbach.

