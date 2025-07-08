JAMAL MUSIALA HAS undergone successful surgery on the serious injury he sustained during Bayern Munich’s Club World Cup quarter-final defeat to Paris St Germain.
The 22-year-old fractured his fibula and broke and dislocated his ankle after a collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the 2-0 win for the French side in New Jersey.
Despite fears Musiala could miss the majority of next season, Bayern issued a statement intimating they were optimistic for a speedier return.
Bayern’s statement read: “Jamal Musiala has undergone successful surgery after returning from the Club World Cup in the USA.
“In the quarter-final between FC Bayern and Paris St Germain, the 22-year-old attacking player suffered a fractured fibula as a result of a broken and dislocated ankle and was substituted at half-time.
“He will begin his first rehabilitation sessions tomorrow, Tuesday and will be unavailable to the German record champions for the next few months.”
Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala undergoes successful op after serious injury
