Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala undergoes successful op after serious injury

JAMAL MUSIALA HAS undergone successful surgery on the serious injury he sustained during Bayern Munich’s Club World Cup quarter-final defeat to Paris St Germain.

The 22-year-old fractured his fibula and broke and dislocated his ankle after a collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the 2-0 win for the French side in New Jersey.

Despite fears Musiala could miss the majority of next season, Bayern issued a statement intimating they were optimistic for a speedier return.

Bayern’s statement read: “Jamal Musiala has undergone successful surgery after returning from the Club World Cup in the USA.

“In the quarter-final between FC Bayern and Paris St Germain, the 22-year-old attacking player suffered a fractured fibula as a result of a broken and dislocated ankle and was substituted at half-time.

“He will begin his first rehabilitation sessions tomorrow, Tuesday and will be unavailable to the German record champions for the next few months.”