Monday 7 October, 2019
Bayern stand firm amid refusal to release France defender for international duty

Lucas Hernandez has been forced to sit out the Bundesliga club’s last two fixtures due to an injury.

By The42 Team Monday 7 Oct 2019, 4:00 PM
France and Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez.
BAYERN MUNICH CHIEF executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has expressed his frustration with the French Football Federation (FFF) after their response to Lucas Hernandez’s withdrawal from upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers. 

Hernandez was included in Didier Deschamps’ latest Les Bleus squad ahead of fixtures against Iceland and Turkey over the international break.

France are currently second in Group H on goal difference behind Turkey and must pick up maximum points to move a step closer to booking their place in next year’s European Championship.

Hernandez has been forced to sit out Bayern’s last two fixtures through injury, with the club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic determined to keep a prized asset in Munich so he can continue his recovery.

However, the FFF has contacted the Bundesliga giants to demand his participation, with current Fifa rules dictating that clubs cannot withhold their players from international duties.

Bayern chief Rummenigge has voiced his irritation in the wake of the news, insisting that Hernandez is not fit enough to contribute to his country’s cause this month.

He has issued an official statement on Bayern’s website, which reads: “I am irritated by the behaviour of the French federation. 

“I would like to point out that Lucas Hernandez was not able to play in the Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur last Tuesday in London, nor in our Bundesliga match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday.

“The statement quoted by France coach Didier Deschamps was for Lucas Hernandez to be ready to ‘play with one leg’, which was very surprising to us.

“Of the four requested French national players, of course, we will send the three healthy players — Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Benjamin Pavard.”

Bayern’s club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt added: “I am responsible for the health of Lucas Hernandez and I say he cannot play in the upcoming matches of the French national team, so a call-up makes no sense.”

Niko Kovac weighed in on the club versus country row after watching his side succumb to a 2-1 defeat against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

He insisted that the German champions “have a duty” to protect their players, echoing Salihamidzic’s stance that Hernandez should remain at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have also held back Austrian full-back David Alaba, who sustained a hairline fracture to his rib during the 7-2 win at Tottenham in the Champions League last Tuesday.

