This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Irritated' Bayern condemn Low's decision to axe Muller, Boateng and Hummels

National team manager Joachim Low has ended the international careers of three of the Bundesliga club’s veteran players.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 3:40 PM
38 minutes ago 1,071 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4526822

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE reacted angrily to Germany coach Joachim Low’s decision to rule three of their veteran stars out of further international football.

Low has indicated he will not select Thomas Muller, 30, Mats Hummels, 29, and Jerome Boateng, 30 – who have 246 caps between them – for future games, summarily retiring the trio.

The decision comes with the national team boss ready to move on to a new generation, saying: “This is the year for our new beginning.”

But the timing of it – ahead of key Bundesliga and Champions League games – and finality of the treatment of the three 2014 World Cup winners on a surprise visit to the training ground, has annoyed their club.

In a statement, Bayern said: “National coach Joachim Low has decided not to consider our players Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng in the future.

“Basically, we do not comment on sporting decisions of the national coach, the nomination of the squad of the national team is solely the responsibility of Joachim Low.

“However, we believe the timing and circumstances of the announcement of this decision to the players and to the public is questionable. The last international match of the German national team took place on 19 November 2018.

The fact that the players and the public were informed three months later, just ahead of important matches for FC Bayern next Saturday in the fight for the Bundesliga title against VfL Wolfsburg and a few days before the decisive second leg in the round of 16 of the Champions League next Wednesday against Liverpool, irritates us.

“In addition, we were surprised that this was done yesterday in the context of an unannounced visit by Joachim Low and Oliver Bierhoff (Director National Teams and Academy) at Bayern.

“Muller (100 caps), Hummels (70) and Boateng (76) have completed 246 internationals for the German national team, they have had an extremely successful decade of the DFB crowned by winning the world title in 2014 as an absolute highlight.

“FC Bayern have great respect for the athletic merits of Thomas, Mats and Jerome for the national team and German football.”

Low said: “It was important for me that I could personally tell the players and the bosses at Bayern about my thoughts and plans.”

And he thanked the trio for “many successful and outstanding years together”.

Germany play Serbia in a friendly on 20 March.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

‘Almost impossible’ to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Carbery to miss France showdown as Leavy and Henshaw remain sidelined
    Carbery to miss France showdown as Leavy and Henshaw remain sidelined
    Byrne and Marmion back in Schmidt's Ireland squad for France
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    FOOTBALL
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    Pochettino fined and handed touchline ban over row with referee Mike Dean
    Under-fire Solari apologises to Real Madrid fans following 'painful' loss to Ajax
    IRELAND
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    BBC's Brexit coverage of Ireland 'lacking curiosity and depth', former BBC controllers says
    France will 'sniff blood' as they aim to pressure Ireland's 'weaknesses'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    Solskjaer confirms Sanchez's sideline spell and refuses to rule out PSG comeback
    Lukaku hits out at media 'lies' following report of Pogba rift
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Cheshire smiles for Black Cats as Sunderland book Wembley final date against Portsmouth
    Cheshire smiles for Black Cats as Sunderland book Wembley final date against Portsmouth
    Fulham match programme aims series of jibes at Liverpool over their treatment of Roy Hodgson
    Burnley boss insists half-time withdrawal of 'terrific' Hendrick was tactical

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie