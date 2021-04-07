BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 7 April 2021
Mbappé double gives PSG edge over holders Bayern after first-leg thriller

Bayern had 31 shots but, without Robert Lewandowski, could only score twice as PSG nicked a valuable away win in the snow.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 10:20 PM
Mbappé celebrates as the snow tumbles down in Munich.
Image: MATTHIAS SCHRADER
Image: MATTHIAS SCHRADER

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ SCORED twice as Paris Saint-Germain secured a thrilling 3-2 win at holders Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg, in a repeat of last year’s final.

Bayern had their 19-match unbeaten run ended in the Champions League with their first European defeat since March 2019 as head coach Hansi Flick suffered his first loss in Europe.

PSG raced into a 2-0 lead after just 28 minutes behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena as Neymar created goals for Mbappé and Marquinhos.

Bayern, whose top scorer Robert Lewandowski is sidelined by a knee injury, drew level with headed goals by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller.

However, Mbappé showed his class with a superb second goal to give the visitors an advantage for the return leg in Paris next Tuesday.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas played a key role with a string of saves as Bayern peppered his goal late on in a desperate bid to grab an equaliser.

This was a record 19th appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals for Bayern, but there was little for the Bavarian giants to celebrate at the final whistle.

Covid-19 cast its shadow over both teams with Bayern winger Serge Gnabry, plus PSG pair Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti quarantined after testing positive.

Heavy snow fell in the first half in Munich as the visitors put the heat on the holders.

The opening goal came after Neymar sprinted through a gaping hole in the defence and laid the ball off for Mbappé, whose shot flew into the net through Manuel Neuer’s legs.

PSG’s Germany forward Julian Draxler had a goal disallowed with Mbappé offside in the build-up as the visitors kept up the pressure.

Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka powered a header into the feet of Navas just before the hosts fell two goals behind.

A clearance kick only got as far as Neymar, whose ball over the top found Marquinhos unmarked in the area to stroke his shot past Neuer, shortly before the PSG captain limped off injured.

Flick responded by bringing on Alphonso Davies to provide pace on the flanks and moved David Alaba into defensive midfield.

The hosts pulled a goal back when Mueller’s cross was headed past Navas by Choupo-Moting to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Neymar and Mbappé had efforts saved off the line, while Leroy Sane went close at the other end for Bayern as both teams had their chances after the break.

Bayern then equalised when Muller nodded in a superb Joshua Kimmich free-kick on the hour.

However, the wintry night in Munich belonged to Mbappé, who showed his class by turning Bayern defender Jerome Boateng inside and out, feinting to create space before driving his shot through Boateng’s legs and past Neuer with 22 minutes left.

© – AFP, 2021

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie