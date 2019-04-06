Lewandowski the star as Bayern annihilate Dortmund to go top of the Bundesliga

The Poland international struck twice against his former club.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI SCORED his 200th and 201st Bundesliga goals as Bayern Munich roared back to the top of the Bundesliga with a 5-0 mauling of Borussia Dortmund.

Lucien Favre’s side arrived at Allianz Arena with a two-point lead at the top of the table but the momentum behind their title bid was ripped away in a devastating first half in the 100th league edition of Der Klassiker.

Mats Hummels made the first incision with a commanding header and Lewandowski, a fellow former Dortmund star, reached his scoring milestone with a superb solo effort seven minutes later.

Javi Martinez and Serge Gnabry assured Bayern’s ascendancy to top spot by adding two more in almost as many minutes late in the opening period.

Poland international Lewandowski fittingly completed the rout in the 89th minute as the champions took a big step towards retaining their crown.

