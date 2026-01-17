You’re all welcome along to our coverage of today’s Champions Cup clash between Leinster and Bayonne. With their place in the knock-outs already secured, Leo Cullen’s side are in the Stade Jean Dauger looking to close out their Pool 3 campaign with four wins from four. Their hosts on the other hand, have lost all three games so far.
It’s all about the seeding today for Leinster, and a win would give them the best chance of a top-two spot. It’s a bit more complicated than that though. Bordeaux [15 match points], Glasgow [15], and Bristol [14] are all vying for top seeding.
Bordeaux and Glasgow can guarantee their spots with bonus-point wins away to Bristol and at home to Saracens, respectively, and Bristol can also finish as a top-two seed if they beat Bordeaux. But Leinster [14] are hoping to maintain their run of top seed status.
Leinster have made eight changes for today’s game, and we’ll have the line-outs for you in the next few minutes as we edge closer to the 3.15 kick-off. As always, we want to hear from you so get involved in our coverage below in the comments.
LIVE: Bayonne v Leinster, Champions Cup
Bayonne
15. Cheikh Tiberghien
14. Tom Spring
13. Sireli Maqala
12. Manu Tuilagi
11. Yohan Orabe
10. Joris Segonds
9. Herschel Jantjies
1. Ignacio Calles
2. Lucas Martin
3. Junior Tagi
4. Ewan Johnson
5. Lucas Paulos
6. Alexandre Fischer
7. Arthur Iturria (Captain)
8. Nika Lomidze
Replacements:
16. Facundo Bosch
17. Emosi Tumania
18. Emerick Setiano
19. Alvaro Garcia Iandolino
20. Baptiste Heguy
21. Manex Ariceta
22. Guillaume Martocq
23. Victor Hannoun
Leinster
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Joshua Kenny
10. Harry Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Jack Boyle
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. RG Snyman
5. James Ryan
6. Max Deegan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Jerry Cahir
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Joe McCarthy
20. Scott Penny
21. Luke McGrath
22. Sam Prendergast
23. Rieko Ioane
