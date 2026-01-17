LIVE: Bayonne v Leinster, Champions Cup

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Good afternoon,

You’re all welcome along to our coverage of today’s Champions Cup clash between Leinster and Bayonne. With their place in the knock-outs already secured, Leo Cullen’s side are in the Stade Jean Dauger looking to close out their Pool 3 campaign with four wins from four. Their hosts on the other hand, have lost all three games so far.

It’s all about the seeding today for Leinster, and a win would give them the best chance of a top-two spot. It’s a bit more complicated than that though. Bordeaux [15 match points], Glasgow [15], and Bristol [14] are all vying for top seeding.

Bordeaux and Glasgow can guarantee their spots with bonus-point wins away to Bristol and at home to Saracens, respectively, and Bristol can also finish as a top-two seed if they beat Bordeaux. But Leinster [14] are hoping to maintain their run of top seed status.

Leinster have made eight changes for today’s game, and we’ll have the line-outs for you in the next few minutes as we edge closer to the 3.15 kick-off. As always, we want to hear from you so get involved in our coverage below in the comments.