Rory McIlroy named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

RORY MCILROY’S STELLAR successes in 2025 have earned him the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, making him the first golfer to win the accolade since McIlroy himself was in nappies.

The 36-year-old won the Masters in April, beating Justin Rose in a play-off to complete the career grand slam of golf’s four major titles.

He then contributed three-and-a-half points to Europe’s tally as they beat the United States to win the Ryder Cup in New York, their first away victory over the US in 13 years.

McIlroy won the public vote for the BBC prize ahead of England’s Rugby World Cup-winning star Ellie Kildunne and new Formula One world champion Lando Norris.

England footballers Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton, and darts world champion Luke Littler were the other three shortlisted stars. His success makes him the first golfer to win the award since Nick Faldo in 1989 – the year McIlroy was born. He also becomes the first male winner since Lewis Hamilton in 2020, and the first Northern Irishman to win it since AP McCoy in 2010. He came close to winning it in 2014, losing out to Hamilton despite winning the Open and the US PGA Championship that year. McIlroy, who flew in from the Golf Channel Games event in Florida to attend the ceremony in Salford, also won a seventh Race to Dubai title this year, leaving him one behind Colin Montgomerie’s record. “2025 has been the year that I made my dreams come true,” he said on stage. “From Augusta to the Ryder Cup and everything else in between, it really has been the year that dreams are made of. “I’ve a lot of people to thank. Firstly, the public, thank you for voting me as your Sports Personality of the Year, but my family, my mum and dad, they sacrificed so much for me and I obviously wouldn’t be here without them. “My wife, Erica, my daughter, Poppy, they’re what holds me together, my rock. “They couldn’t be here tonight, they’re back in America, but I can’t wait to get back to see them tomorrow and celebrate this with them as well. “So thank you for all your support, everything that you’ve done for me over the years.”