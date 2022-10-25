Membership : Access or Sign Up
What was the young Michael Jordan really like?

Michael Jordan: 'He had a lot of humanity.'
Image: ALLSPORT/INPHO

TODAY’S SPORTS JOURNALISTS work in a culture where it can be a challenge to interview an amateur Gaelic football player before a junior club final, so closely guarded has access to performers become.

As a result, supporters rarely get to know their their favourite sports people – at least not to the extent that was typical in different times.

Names don’t come bigger than Michael Jordan, but to speak to the greatest exponent of one of the world’s most popular sports during his rise was far more straightforward than many would imagine now.

Journalist Sam Smith, basketball writer and author of the controversial diary of the Chicago Bulls’ 1990/91 season, The Jordan Rules, told Gavin Cooney how he conveyed to readers what the basketball phenomenon was really like.

The pair were speaking on the Behind the Lines podcast, which is available to The42 members and gleans sharp insights on the biggest names in sport such as Jordan, Lionel Messi and Tiger Woods from those who have covered their exploits meticulously.

Source: Highlights from The42 Membership/SoundCloud

