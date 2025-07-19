Lions boss Farrell praises 'big-game players' Beirne and Curry

LIONS HEAD COACH Andy Farrell hailed the impact of “big-game players” Tadhg Beirne and Tom Curry after their performances in his side’s 27-19 first Test win over the Wallabies.

Farrell had said the flanker positions in his starting XV had been hotly contested, but he backed Beirne at blindside and Curry at openside.

The Lions boss was rewarded with outstanding displays by both, who combined superbly with number eight Jack Conan in the Lions’ win.

“Immense, absolutely immense,” said Farrell. “Big-game players who were probably challenged by a good few. I think it told a story.

“Tom Curry put in some really nice shots defensively and Tadhg Beirne got the turnover very early doors and set the tone really and I don’t think it stopped there, it carried on the same the whole game.

“Jack Conan’s carrying was very much on the front foot, so those three guys I am sure they will be delighted with the way they responded to selection.”

Curry and Beirne’s places in the Lions team were questioned by some media and supporters, but Farrell doesn’t believe they were looking to respond to that discourse.

“I wouldn’t say they took it to heart, no,” said Farrell. “We have conversations of why do you think you’re selected and what is it that you’re going to bring to the team performance and to a man they’re unbelievably honest.”

Tom Curry celebrates his try. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Sione Tuipulotu, Curry, and Dan Sheehan scored tries for the Lions, while Finn Russell kicked 12 points off the tee and Marcus Smith added another three late in the game.

Farrell said he was thrilled to get off to a successful start in the three-game series.

“It’s huge,” said the Lions head coach. “Obviously, that puts the pressure on for next week and it keeps us in the tour certainly up until the last game, that is guaranteed.

“Absolutely delighted, big occasion, big game, we know what coming to Suncorp means to Australia so they would have been targeting this, so delighted to come away with this victory.

“At the same time, we know what is coming and we know what happened in the second half and how much more there is in us. So we roll onto the second game knowing full well what happened in 2013 when an Australian team becomes desperate – it is difficult to handle so we expect a different game next week.

“But having said that, we expect more of ourselves as well.”

Out-half Russell was replaced after suffering cramp during the second half but the only obvious injury concern arising from the Lions’ win in Brisbane was second row Joe McCarthy.

The Ireland lock was forced off early in the second half and Farrell confirmed post-match that he is suffering from plantar fasciitis, which involves inflammation of the tissue on the bottom of the foot.

Joe McCarthy is an injury concern for the Lions. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“It was niggling away at him there,” said Farrell.

“We got him off. Hopefully, we got him off in time.”

It remains to be seen how McCarthy recovers ahead of next weekend’s second Test, but Farrell said Blair Kinghorn and Garry Ringrose are recovering well from the knee and head injuries that kept them out of the first Test.

“Blair’s doing well, Blair’s doing pretty well, so we’ll see,” said Farrell.

“Garry’s good, Garry’s going well. Hopefully, they carry on that trajectory and could be available for Tuesday.”

The Lions will face the First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne on Tuesday in their final midweek game of the tour but the main focus will be that second Test at the MCG on Saturday.

Farrell was delighted with his side’s winning start, but he wasn’t happy with how they failed to finish strongly in Brisbane.

“That shouldn’t happen,” he said.

“We talk about that, we talk about being next moment focused at all times and that certainly shouldn’t happen. Two wrongs don’t make a right. We certainly need to address that as well. Subconsciously, I guess that tends to happen, not that it should.”