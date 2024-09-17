Munster confirm appointment of Beirne as permanent captain

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED Tadhg Beirne as their permanent captain ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Beirne was the Munster skipper for large parts of last season after Peter O’Mahony’s decision to step down from the role in November 2023.

Munster boss Graham Rowntree has now confirmed that Beirne has officially taken on the captaincy ahead of the new season.

32-year-old Beirne joined Munster from the Scarlets in 2018 and has racked up 76 appearances since.

Advertisement

Beirne isn’t due to be available to play for Munster until Round 3 of the new URC season, having been on tour with Ireland in South Africa, so the home clash with Ospreys on 5 October could be his first game as full-time captain.

“It’s a huge honour to be named as captain of Munster Rugby and to lead a great group of players into the new season,” said Beirne.

“I have had a fantastic six years here and it’s an incredibly proud moment for me and my family.

“Very few people have had the opportunity to captain Munster Rugby and it’s a massive honour to follow in the footsteps of some incredible players and leaders. I had the privilege of leading the team a number of times in the past and the job was always made easier by the amount of leaders we have in the squad.

“We have a very tight-knit group and it means a lot to me to lead the squad as captain for the season ahead.”

Beirne follows in the footsteps of Pat Murray, Mick Galwey, Jim Williams, Anthony Foley, Paul O’Connell, Doug Howlett and Peter O’Mahony as Munster skipper.

Munster boss Rowntree took his time making this decision, saying he didn’t want to rush into such a big call, but is sure Beirne is the ideal new captain.

“Tadhg is a world-class player who always leads by example,” said Rowntree. “He is the right man to lead Munster into the new season.

“A player of his calibre commands respect and he has grown into a key leader for us since coming here in 2018.

“As a 52-cap Ireland international and British & Irish Lion, he demands the best out of everyone and drives standards within the group.

“He is an extremely calm presence on and off the field and it was very impressive to see how he was able to perform at his usual high level while captaining the squad in a number of big games last season.”