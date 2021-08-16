Membership : Access or Sign Up
Liverpool defender switches to Sheffield United on loan after six months at Anfield

Ben Davies will join the Blades for the rest of the season.

By Press Association Monday 16 Aug 2021, 9:30 PM
SHEFFIELD UNITED HAVE signed Liverpool defender Ben Davies on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old, yet to make a senior appearance for Liverpool after joining from Preston in January, is Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic’s first signing.

The Blades said on their official website: “Liverpool’s Ben Davies arrives at Bramall Lane on a season-long deal, which will see him remain at S2 for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign and bolster United’s defensive options moving forward.”

Centre-half Davies was signed for a reported £2million by Liverpool after injuries last season to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

He started out at Preston, making his first-team debut aged 17, and has also had loan spells at York, Tranmere, Southport, Newport and Fleetwood.

The Blades, relegated from the Premier League last season, appointed Jokanovic as their permanent manager in May following the departure of Chris Wilder.

