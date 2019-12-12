Healy and Casey involved as Munster A name side to face Leinster tomorrow

Ben Healy on the attack against Edinburgh last month.

Ben Healy on the attack against Edinburgh last month.

MUNSTER A HAVE announced their side to take on their Leinster counterparts in Donnybrook tomorrow evening (kick-off 19.30).

Coached by Peter Malone, the southern province’s starting line-up is a blend of senior, academy and club players and the group will also provide opposition for Ireland U20 in Cork on 29 December.

Ben Healy will start at out-half, partnered by Neil Cronin. Diarmuid Barron skippers the side from hooker while Josh Wycherley and Keynan Knox complete the front row.

Conor Oliver provides the senior voice in the back row and the openside is joined by Jack O’Sullivan and Gavin Coombes. Alex Wootton will hope to make his mark from the left wing. With Sean French sitting an exam in Cork tomorrow morning, the midfield is made up of Alex McHenry and Jack Delany.

With the 6-2 bench split employed Craig Casey and Harry O’Riordan are the back-line options behind the powerful figures of Thomas Ahern and John Hodnett.

“It’s important for them when they get an opportunity like Friday night to show that they are ready for the step up,” Malone says on Munster’s website.

“That’s what the senior coaches will be looking at. Players like Jack O’Sullivan and Keynan Knox have pushed away in training and gotten some opportunities, it’s important when they play A rugby that they show that they’re really at the level and ready to go in the Pro14.

“For some younger guys then who are getting an opportunity, they need to show that they’re ready to step up as well.”

Leinster are due to name their side this evening.

Munster A: Alan Tynan; Liam Coombes, Alex McHenry, Jack Delaney, Alex Wootton; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron (C), Keynan Knox; Darren O’Shea, Seán O’Connor; Gavin Coombes, Conor Oliver, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, James French, Corrie Barrett, Thomas Ahern, Cian Hurley, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Harry O’Riordan.

Bernard Jackman joined Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell in studio to chat about the remarkable John Cooney and the Ireland captaincy.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud