'It's so, so amazing' - Ireland’s Ben Healy wins Tour de France stage

IRELAND’S BEN HEALY produced a stunning breakaway to win stage six of the Tour de France on what he described as an “amazing” day.

And on a famous afternoon Eddie Dunbar also crossed the line of the 201.5km from Bayeux to Vire Normandie stage in fourth.

HE DID IT 💥

Ben Healy takes his first stage win in Vire Normandie



Ben Healy remporte sa première victoire d'étape sur le Tour 🇮🇪#TDF2025 l @Continental_fr pic.twitter.com/3QAWuPwRHI — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 10, 2025

Healy triumphed due to that long solo break, as Mathieu van der Poel reclaimed the overall leader’s yellow jersey by one second.

Sixth at the start of the day, Van Der Poel climbed above overnight leader Tadej Pogacar to retake the race lead.

Healy became the first Irish stage winner since Sam Bennett on the Champs Elysees in 2020.

“That’s what it’s all for, not just this year, just the whole time, you know, it’s really, really incredible. And yeah, just hours and hours of hard work from so many people and to pay them back today, just really, really amazing,” he said.

“Last year was a real eye-opener and really made me believe that I could do it. And yeah, just knuckled down and did the hard work and tried to refine my racing style as well, you know, just lots of race footage watched.

“I grew up watching the Tour and one day wishing that I could maybe even be there, you know, so to even be here is an achievement and also win a stage. It’s so, so amazing.”

American champion Quinn Simmons came second, and Michael Storer put Team Tudor on the Tour podium for the first time in third.

Healy and Van der Poel were part of a nine-man mid-race escape. The Irishman broke solo knowing that if he waited for the final ascent he had little chance of beating the proven climbing experts in the breakaway.

He made his move on a flat section, 32 kilometres out. As he pulled to the left and accelerated, the eight others dithered as the distance widened.

“I just switched on from the start, you know, and yeah, maybe I spent a bit too much trying to get into the break, but I think that’s just the way I do it. Once I was in there, we really had to work for that gap and it was just on the pedals all day.

“I knew I needed to get away from the group and pick my moment. And I think I timed it well and they were caught by surprise a little bit, but I knew what I had to do, just head down and do my best right to the finish.”

For Pogacar, allowing the Dutch powerhouse to sneak into the escape meant he got rid of the overall lead and relieved himself of media duties and the draining hullabaloo that comes with wearing the yellow jersey.

Once Healy had broken away, even Van der Poel sat up, saving energy, possibly for Thursday’s run the the Mur de Bretagne, scene of his 2020 triumph to seize the Tour lead he kept for eight days.

The Dutch Alpecin rider wilted at the end on Thursday. Behind Pogacar and arch-rival Jonas Vingegaard raced up the final 10 percent slope, but van der Poel regained the lead by the narrowest margin.

Stage six was intense from the off over a series of hills between Bayeux and Vire as temperatures rose above 26.5 Celsius (80 Fahrenheit) with the peloton putting the hammer down at 47kph (29mph) average over the first three hours.

Additional reporting – © AFP 2025