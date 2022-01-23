Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 23 January 2022
Advertisement

'He had a really good game' - Van Graan's praise for Ben Healy after star turn against Wasps

Munster boss Johann van Graan also confirmed Keith Earls should recover from injury in time for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

By Ciarán Kennedy Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 6:44 PM
12 minutes ago 513 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5662792
Ben Healy had a strong game at out-half.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ben Healy had a strong game at out-half.
Ben Healy had a strong game at out-half.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JOHANN VAN GRAAN says he was delighted with how Ben Healy steered Munster to victory against Waps following the out-half’s starring role in the six-try win at Thomond Park today.

Healy was restored to the first XV after Jack Crowley impressed against Castres last week, and the 22-year-old was the outstanding performer as Munster blitzed their visitors in the first half, building up a 24-7 lead before the break.

“We knew that Wasps were still in it (the Champions Cup) if they won the game, so we treated it as a knockout game,” Van Graan said.

“There was no specific message to Ben, just go out and enjoy it and steer the ship. I felt he had a really good game, the first one (assist) for Zeebs, that little chip for Zeebs, his decision making, pretty good defensively. Very happy for Ben, chuffed with his performance.

It was a good performance (from the team). We wanted to make sure we won the game and if the four tries were on offer, we wanted to take them. Obviously, Leicester got five points and Quins won that game in the 83rd minute so the only thing that we could control was getting the five points, but real positives out of tonight’s game.”

The Munster boss also confirmed that Keith Earls should be fit for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign on 5 February. Ireland are due to fly out for a warm weather training camp in Portugal later this week before their round one home game against Wales.

Earls was a late withdrawal from the Munster starting team due to a muscle problem, while Dave Kilcoyne also dropped out of the team due to illness.

“Earlsy just picked up a high leg injury strain in training, I don’t think it’s serious. I don’t want to speculate on that,” Van Graan said.

“Dave was just unwell. I spoke to him earlier this morning, and he said ‘Coach, I’m not good.’ So we pulled him out of the game and decided to go with Jeremy.

“He’ll (Earls) definitely go to Ireland camp. We just said we didn’t want to risk him. He’ll be looked after well in the Irish camp, he just wasn’t good to go for this weekend.” 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie