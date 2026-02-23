Munster sign former New Zealand U20 scrum-half O'Donovan

MUNSTER HAVE SIGNED Irish-qualified former New Zealand U20 scrum-half Ben O’Donovan from Canterbury.

The 21-year-old joins on an 18-month deal and trained with the province at UL today.

O’Donovan lined out at the 2024 U20s World Championship having come up through the ranks at Linwood Rugby Club in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, there are internationals returning to action for both Leinster and Munster this weekend.

Robbie Henshaw and Jimmy O’Brien have been declared fit to feature for Leinster against Cardiff on Saturday after the injuries which ruled them out of Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

Advertisement

Both players suffered setbacks in the Champions Cup victory over Bayonne last month, with Henshaw sustaining a knee injury, while O’Brien hurt his hamstring.

They will also have Rabah Slimani back available after a calf complaint for the game at Cardiff Arms Park (7pm kick-off).

Further positive updates in Munster mean that Calvin Nash is also back in training, having missed out on international consideration due to a shoulder injury suffered away to Toulon.

They also welcome fly-half JJ Hanrahan back from the hamstring injury picked up in the warm-up before playing Dragons.

In the pack, Alex Kendellen (ankle) and Jean Kleyn (head) are also back in training this week ahead of Saturday’s clash with Zebre at Thomond Park (5.30pm kick-off).

Tom Ahern is increasing his training load and a decision on his availability will be made later in the week.