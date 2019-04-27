This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brilliant Benetton make history as first Italian team to qualify for Pro14 play-offs

A bonus-point victory over Zebre secures a top-three finish for Kieran Crowley’s men.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 7:05 PM
14 minutes ago 1,244 Views 2 Comments
Benetton will also play Champions Cup rugby next season.
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

BENETTON’S BRILLIANT SEASON will extend into next week at the very least after Kieran Crowley’s side made history by becoming the first Italian team to qualify for the Guinness Pro14 play-offs.

A bonus-point victory over Zebre in Parma this afternoon moved Benetton to 56 points in Conference B, enough to ensure them of a third-place finish and a passage through to the quarter-finals.

It also means Benetton will be back in the Heineken Champions Cup next season after a superb campaign under Kiwi Crowley, with the Treviso-based side winning 10 league matches this term. 

First-half tries from Luca Morisi and Toa Halafihi set Benetton on their way before further scores through Sebastian Negri Monty Ioane sealed the deal for the visitors, who will now face the side that finishes second in Conference A — either Glasgow Warriors or Munster — in the quarter-finals next weekend. 

