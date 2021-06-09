BE PART OF THE TEAM

Benetton qualify for Rainbow Cup final due to Covid cases in the Ospreys

Munster and Glasgow have missed out on a place in the decider.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 10:18 AM
Benetton's Niccolo Cannone.
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO

PRO14 RUGBY HAS confirmed that Benetton have qualified for the Rainbow Cup final after their scheduled clash with the Ospreys this weekend was cancelled due to positive Covid-19 cases in the Welsh region’s squad.

The Italian side will face the winners of the Rainbow Cup South Africa competition in the decider at their home Stadio di Monigo in Treviso on 19 June.

Munster and Glasgow have both missed out on a possible place in the final as a result, with the Irish province’s visit to Zebre in Italy on Friday night now a complete dead rubber.

Testing at the Ospreys this week confirmed three positive cases, forcing the cancellation of their planned clash with Benetton on Saturday in Bridgend.

Pro14 Rugby says the decision to cancel the game “is a result of the mandate from Public Health Wales that all individuals who were part of the travelling party from the previous fixture are now required to self-isolate in-line with public health protocols.”

The Ospreys visited Galway to play Connacht last week.

Pro14 Rugby confirmed that Benetton have received four match points for the cancelled fixture, meaning Munster can no longer catch them at the top of the table. Kieran Crowley’s side had already beaten Glasgow, Zebre twice, and Connacht.

“With no available weekends remaining, the game will not be rescheduled. As a result, Pro14 Rugby will use the protocol decided prior to the 2020/21 season whereby a game that could not be rescheduled would result in that fixture deemed a 0-0 draw, but four match points would be awarded to the team who had not been the cause of the postponement,” reads the official statement from Pro14 Rugby.

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

