This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 18 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brilliant Benie Des Dieux wins French Champion Hurdle for Mullins

Willie Mullins wins famous French race for a fifth time.

By Racing Post Saturday 18 May 2019, 5:36 PM
56 minutes ago 1,033 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4641692

Source: Equidia/YouTube

BENIE DES DIEUX, fresh from a Grade 1 victory at the Punchestown festival, ran out a decisive winner of the French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil, comfortably beating the odds-on favourite De Bon Coeur.

The mare was providing Willie Mullins with a fifth victory in the Grande Course de Haies d’Auteuil, following success for Nobody Told Me (2003), Rule Supreme (2004) and Thousand Stars (2011 and 2012).

The 3/1 shot was ridden by Paul Townend and took her record for Mullins to seven wins from eight starts – her only defeat was in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival when she famously fell at the final flight with the race at her mercy back in March.

Benie Des Dieux had never run beyond two-and-a-half miles but her stamina was not tested in this slowly run 3m1½f contest which developed into a dash down the straight.

A delighted Mullins said: “She did everything right. I am surprised how easily she did it. I thought De Bon Coeur would be difficult to beat but I knew she would stay.”

Mullins had previously kept the Rich Ricci-owned Benie Des Dieux to races for mares but the eight-year-old proved well up to this new challenge.

The 13-time champion trainer in Ireland added: “We run her against mares because those races are there but I’ve never been afraid of taking the boys on.”

De Bon Coeur, sent off the 4/6 favourite, was a disappointing second having been readily put in her place, while Berjou finished third.

Bapaume, also owned by Ricci, fared second-best of Mullins’ five-strong challenge in fourth.

Mullins will bid to make it a fantastic double on Sunday when he saddles five runners in the France’s finest jumps race, the Zeturf Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris, with his leading hope Burrows Saint, who will be bidding to follow up his success in last month’s Irish National.

- David Jennings

– For more, visit the Racing Post  

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie