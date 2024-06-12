Arsenal and Man United-linked striker extends contract

SOUGHT-AFTER striker Benjamin Sesko has extended his stay at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig until 2029, the club announced on Wednesday.

Sesko, 21, was in high demand after an impressive first season at the club, with reported interest from Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Slovenia forward arrived in Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer and despite a slow start scored 14 goals in 31 Bundesliga games, netting in each of his last seven league fixtures.

The 1.95-metre tall striker said the contract extension was “a logical step”.

“I had a good first year at RB Leipzig and am incredibly happy to be here. Team, club, city, fans — the overall package remains simply outstanding for me.”

The extension is a boost for Leipzig, who are also looking to hold onto Paris Saint-Germain loanee Xavi Simons for the upcoming season.

Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroeder said “Benji is one of our key players for the coming seasons and that is why the extension is a strong signal.

“He is already one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga.”

Part of the Red Bull football group, RB Leipzig has become a key finishing school for top football talents, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiol and Konrad Laimer leaving the club in the summer of 2023.

Leipzig were first promoted to the Bundesliga in 2017 and won the German Cup in 2022 and 2023.

Sesko, who is part of Slovenia’s Euro 2024 squad, has played 29 games for Slovenia and scored 11 times.

