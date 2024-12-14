Bennekerry/Tinryland become first Carlow side to win All-Ireland LGFA club title

Bennekerry/Tinryland (Carlow) 2-10

Annaghdown (Galway) 1-7

By Daire Walsh

CLIODHNA NÍ SHÉ amassed an impressive haul of 2-4 at Croke Park as a magnificent Bennekerry/Tinryland made history by defeating Galway’s Annaghdown in the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship final.

Already in the record books as the first Carlow outfit to reach a ladies football club showpiece at national level, Bennekerry/Tinryland created further headlines in GAA headquarters by overcoming the challenge of Annaghdown – who had previously secured an All-Ireland title at this grade in 2016.

In a bright opening to the contest, Ní Shé (free) and Lauren Dwyer kicked unanswered points to give Bennekerry/Tinryland an early advantage over their Connacht counterparts. Annaghdown initially struggled to find their feet at the Jones’ Road venue, but after raiding wing-back Bronagh Quinn got them up and running with a fine white flag effort, the Tribeswomen edged in front when Ciara McCarthy rifled a low shot to the opposition net just shy of the first-quarter mark.

Yet having fired agonisingly wide from an earlier opportunity, Carlow inter-county star Ní Shé eventually had a goal to her name courtesy of a clinical finish in the 19th minute.

Advertisement

The dynamic centre-forward had also registered a point from play in advance of bagging a major for her side, before successive points by Dwyer and Sinead Hayden helped to propel Bennekerry/Tinryland towards a 1-5 to 1-1 interval lead.

The Bennekerry/Tinryland team celebrate. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Despite Annaghdown cutting their deficit to three with a Ciara Hegarty point just 15 seconds after the restart, Bennekerry/Tinryland established a powerful platform when Dwyer, Hayden and Ní Shé all split the uprights in quick succession.

The latter brought her personal tally up to 1-4 through a routine free on 38 minutes and while Annaghdown eventually responded with a similar score from Hegarty inside the final-quarter, Bennekerry/Tinryland reinforced their authority with Dwyer’s fourth point of the action.

Chris Townsend’s side were already well on course for victory at this stage, but the outcome was effectively placed beyond doubt when Ní Shé emphatically drilled a 51st minute penalty beyond the reach of Annaghdown’s Eleanor Lynch.

To their credit, Annaghdown did reduce the gap with four consecutive points from Hegarty (three) and skipper Riona Quinn in the closing moments, but it wasn’t enough to spoil the Bennekerry/Tinryland party.

Bennekerry/Tinryland manager Chris Townsend celebrates with Emma O'Neill. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Bennekerry/Tinryland: C Ní Shé 2-4 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), L Dwyer 0-4, S Hayden 0-2.

Scorers for Annaghdown: C Hegarty 0-5 (2f), C McCarthy 1-0, B Quinn, R Quinn 0-1 each.

BENNEKERRY/TINRYLAND: S Cotter; K Bullen, L Corcoran, L Mullins; R Bermingham, N Mohan, M Cranny; E Lowry, E Ware; A Webb, C Ní Shé, L Dwyer; O Woods, S Nolan, S Hayden. Subs: M O’Neill for Bullen (34), D Tomlinson for Nolan (56).

ANNAGHDOWN: E Lynch; R Fahy, I Claffey, M Canavan; Chelsie Crowe, Chloe Crowe, B Quinn; S O’Grady, R Naughton; R Quinn, C Hegarty, J Burke; E Keane, C McCarthy, B Naughton. Subs: I Killilea for B Naughton (h-t), C O’Neill for Keane (43).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford).