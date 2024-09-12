Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. Alamy Stock Photo
action

Spurs midfielder charged over alleged racist remark in TV interview

English FA have acted after Uruguay international made a remark about team-mate Son Heung-min.
10.21am, 12 Sep 2024
934

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MIDFIELDER Rodrigo Bentancur has been charged by the English FA for an alleged misconduct breach for a remark made about team-mate Son Heung-min.

During the summer, the Uruguay international had been asked by the host of the Canal 10 show for a Spurs player’s shirt, to which he replied: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said they had received a “significant number” of complaints in the aftermath. Bentancur apologised to the South Korea international and Spurs skipper, who said that his team-mate had “made a mistake”.

A statement from the FA said: “Rodrigo Bentancur has been charged with an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 for misconduct in relation to a media interview.

“It’s alleged that the Tottenham midfielder has breached FA Rule E3.1 as he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It’s further alleged that this constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’ which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin.

“Rodrigo Bentancur has until Thursday 19 September 2024 to provide a response to this charge.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie