Seamus Power lets opportunity slip in nightmare finish at Bermuda Championship

SEAMUS POWER SAW his challenge go up in smoke with four late bogeys on the final day of the Bermuda Championship.

Power, who is battling to earn a tour card for next season, had four bogeys in the last five holes as he tumbled down the leaderboard to finish in a tie for 11th place on seven-under.

Victory went to Adam Schenk, who battled through blustery conditions in Sunday’s final round to capture his first PGA Tour title.

With winds gusting up to 40mph, the 33-year-old American fired a level par 71 to finish on 12-under, good enough for a one-stroke victory over countryman Chandler Phillips.

Schenk sank a clutch five-foot par at the 18th hole after firing his approach over the green.

After years of imagining putts to win titles in the barn of his family’s Indiana sod farm, Schenk said, “To see one go in was something I’ll never forget.”

Japan’s Takumi Kanaya shared third on ten-under with Americans Max McGreevy, Vince Whaley, Alex Smalley and Frankie Capan.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s Linn Grant fired a five-under par 65 to win the LPGA Annika at Pelican title by three strokes over American Jennifer Kupcho.

Grant, who led Kupcho by a stroke entering the final round, finished on 19-under par to become the first Swede to win the event named for Swedish LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam. Mexico’s Gaby Lopez was third on 15-under par after a closing 65, while Leona Maguire finished down the leaderboard in a tie for 52nd on one-under.

– © AFP 2025