Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
The Players of the month for May.
baller alert

Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford stars claim Player of the Month honours

Outstanding performances in victory and defeat.
2.10pm, 27 Jun 2024
490
0

THE PWC/GPA PLAYER of the Month award winners for May have been named.

Donegal’s Peader Mogan, along with Kerry’s Danielle O’Leary land the Gaelic football awards, with Cork’s Darragh Fizgibbon and Beth Carton of Waterford reigning supreme in hurling and camogie.

Mogan has produced a series of impressive performances but perhaps his most awesome was how he terrorised Tyrone in Ballybofey.

Danielle O’Leary produced a mesmerising display as she kicked ten points against Cork in the Munster final. O’Leary was Kerry’s sole scorer in the first half and continued her scintillating form with six scores in the second as Kerry secured their first Munster title since 2017.  

A resurgent Cork side led by Darragh Fitzgibbon’s monstrous performances from midfield secured two huge victories in May. Fitzgibbon conjured up a man of the match performance in a game for the ages as the Rebels defeated current All-Ireland champions Limerick. Against Tipperary, three points from play in the first half by the Charleville man saw Cork over the line.

Beth Carton put in a stunning performance in the Munster semi-final against Tipperary, with her 1-11 tally nudging her Waterford side over the line. Another sensational 12 point haul from the De La Salle forward wasn’t enough for the Déise to overcome Cork in the final, but Carton’s leadership qualities and sharpshooting have led to her being rewarded with the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Award for camogie.

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     