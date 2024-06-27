Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford stars claim Player of the Month honours

THE PWC/GPA PLAYER of the Month award winners for May have been named.

Donegal’s Peader Mogan, along with Kerry’s Danielle O’Leary land the Gaelic football awards, with Cork’s Darragh Fizgibbon and Beth Carton of Waterford reigning supreme in hurling and camogie.

Mogan has produced a series of impressive performances but perhaps his most awesome was how he terrorised Tyrone in Ballybofey.

Danielle O’Leary produced a mesmerising display as she kicked ten points against Cork in the Munster final. O’Leary was Kerry’s sole scorer in the first half and continued her scintillating form with six scores in the second as Kerry secured their first Munster title since 2017.

A resurgent Cork side led by Darragh Fitzgibbon’s monstrous performances from midfield secured two huge victories in May. Fitzgibbon conjured up a man of the match performance in a game for the ages as the Rebels defeated current All-Ireland champions Limerick. Against Tipperary, three points from play in the first half by the Charleville man saw Cork over the line.

Beth Carton put in a stunning performance in the Munster semi-final against Tipperary, with her 1-11 tally nudging her Waterford side over the line. Another sensational 12 point haul from the De La Salle forward wasn’t enough for the Déise to overcome Cork in the final, but Carton’s leadership qualities and sharpshooting have led to her being rewarded with the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Award for camogie.