England star Beth Mead won't 'be backing or promoting' World Cup in Qatar

‘It’s disappointing in the sense that there’s no respect on a lot of levels,’ the Euro 2022 hero told BBC Radio 4 today.

1 hour ago 1,240 Views 0 Comments
Beth Mead.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ENGLAND STAR BETH Mead says she will not “be backing or promoting” the upcoming men’s World Cup in Qatar.

Homosexuality remains a crime in the host nation — “the complete opposite to what I believe and respect,” Mead told BBC Radio 4 today.

The Euro 2022 winner is in a relationship with her Arsenal team-mate Vivianne Miedema.

“It’s not something I will be backing or promoting,” Mead said. “It’s disappointing in the sense that there’s no respect on a lot of levels, even though it’s a game of football.

“Although I’m cheering for the boys who are going to play football there, from the minute it was announced I thought it wasn’t the best idea. We’re in the 21st century and you fall in love with who you fall in love with. It doesn’t matter who they are.”

“In the men’s game they feel they have to make a statement of the situation,” she added.

“It’s been a culture, and that culture needs to shift. Is it a generation thing? Is it a culture thing in the game? I would love to help try and bridge that gap to just try and make it the norm.”

Mead, 27, won the Golden Boot and was named Player of the Tournament after the Lionesses’ historic home Euros win this summer.

The men’s World Cup begins on 20 November, with the final set for 18 December. 

England captain Harry Kane and the skippers of several other European nations who have qualified say they will wear an anti-discrimination armband during the tournament in Qatar.

Further controversy surrounds the World Cup due to treatment of migrant workers who have built the infrastructure.

