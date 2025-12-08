Louth 'colossus' Bevan Duffy retires from inter-county football

LOUTH’S BEVAN DUFFY has announced his retirement from inter-county football after 13 seasons.

Duffy bows out as a Leinster senior champion after Louth secured their first provincial title in 68 years in May. The St Fechins clubman played wing forward in that 3-14 to 1-18 win over Meath at Croke Park, scoring 0-1.

Having made over 100 appearances for the Wee county, Bevan announced his decision via a Louth GAA statement last night.

“It’s been an unbelievable honour to wear the Louth jersey, and I’m grateful for every moment,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“Thank you to my family and friends for all the support — especially my mam and dad, and my wife, Phoebe. A special mention to my daughter, Lydia; having her by my side in recent years has meant the world to me.

“To St Fechins, thank you for your support since the day I first stepped onto the pitch on the Sheetland Road. Representing our club and community while playing for Louth has been a real honour.

A LEGEND. BEVAN DUFFY ANNOUNCES LOUTH RETIREMENT.



Bevan Duffy has announced his retirement from inter-county football.



Bevan has displayed unwavering commitment to our great county and will no doubt, be remembered as a Louth great.



Thank you Bevan❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vr8Iyrpj8w — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) December 7, 2025

“To the Louth supporters, thank you for the support through the great days — but especially during the tougher times. Thank you to the Louth county board, and to all the managers and backroom teams I’ve worked with over the years. I want to wish Gavin Devlin and his management team the very best going forward.

“And to my teammates — past and present — thank you for everything. Sharing the pitch and the dressing room with you has been an honour. An Lú abú.”

Louth GAA chairperson Sean McClean also paid tribute to the long-serving star.

“On behalf of the Louth county board, our clubs and supporters, I’d like to thank Bevan for his many years of unwavering commitment and dedication to Louth GAA, both through his club St Fechins and while representing Louth on the field of play.

“Bevan has been a colossus at the heart of our senior team and somebody who has given his all to the cause every time he stepped onto the pitch in a Louth jersey. He was an integral part of over the past decade and got his just rewards with a Delaney Cup medal earlier this year.

“He will be fondly remembered by Louth Gaels for many years to come. We wish him and his family all the best for the years ahead.”