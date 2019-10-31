This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bill Johnston takes 10 shirt as Ulster host Zebre

Dan McFarland will keep John Cooney and Craig Gilroy in reserve for the clash with the Italian side.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 12:32 PM
Image: Frikkie Kapp/INPHO
Image: Frikkie Kapp/INPHO

NEW SIGNING BILL Johnston will make his first home start for Ulster tomorrow evening when his adopted province take on Zebre (19.35, eir Sport) at the Kingspan Stadium.

The Tipperary man, who also started the loss away to the Cheetahs, will be partnered by David Shanahan as half-backs in an Ulster side that shows six changes in all from the win over Cardiff Blues last time out.

Another new face, Matt Faddes also comes into the back-line. He displaces James Hume to partner Luke Marshall in the centre and Rob Lyttle returns as Craig Gilroy takes a place alongside John Cooney on a strong Ulster bench.

Rob Herring captains the side after his brief trip to join up with Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad in Japan, where he stood in for the injured Sean Cronin before the quarter-final exit. The hooker packs down with Jack McGrath and tighthead Tom O’Toole, starting a fifth straight match.

On the same strong run of continuity is blindside Matty Rea, who is joined in the back row by Marcell Coetzee and Nick Timoney.

Ulster are chasing a fourth win from five outings this season, a result which would ensure they keep up pressure on unbeaten Leinster in Pro14 Conference A and also overtake second-placed Cheetahs before they take on the Scarlets on Saturday.

Ulster (v Zebre)

15. Will Addison
14. Louis Ludik
13. Matt Faddes
12. Luke Marshall
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Bill Johnston
9. David Shanahan.

1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring (Capt.)
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Matthew Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Kyle McCall
18. Ross Kane
19. Sam Carter
20. Sean Reidy
21. John Cooney
22. Angus Curtis
23. Craig Gilroy

