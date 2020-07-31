This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 31 July, 2020
Boardroom change for Liverpool as Peter Moore steps down as chief executive

Billy Hogan will step up from his role as the club’s managing director and chief commercial officer.

By Press Association Friday 31 Jul 2020, 10:16 AM
Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore will step down at the end of next month.
Image: Peter Byrne
Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore will step down at the end of next month.
Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore will step down at the end of next month.
Image: Peter Byrne

PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS Liverpool will make changes behind the scenes this summer with Billy Hogan to become the new chief executive when Peter Moore steps down at the end of August.

Moore plans to return to the United States – where he had lived since 1981 prior to taking the Liverpool job in 2017 – at the end of his contract, with Hogan stepping up from his role as the club’s managing director and chief commercial officer.

While Jurgen Klopp and his players have been delivering on the pitch, becoming European, world, and now Premier League champions over the past 15 months, Moore has ensured the club delivers off it.

Moore said: “To think we have won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and now the Premier League title during my time here is way beyond my dreams.

“It’s been a phenomenal achievement by the manager, players and staff. The team fully deserves the plaudits and recognition – and the memories I will cherish forever.”

Hogan has worked for the Fenway Sports Group since 2004, moving to Liverpool from Boston in 2012, and has played a major role in significant recent moves including the Nike kit deal which officially starts on Saturday.

