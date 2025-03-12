Galway GAA mourns death of Billy Joyce, former player and uncle of manager Padraic

GALWAY GAA IS mourning the death of former player and manager Billy Joyce.

An uncle of current Galway football manager Pádraic Joyce, he was a mainstay in the middle of the field for the Tribesmen in an inter-county career that spanned a decade and a half.

A late convert to Gaelic football in his late teens, he helped his native Killererin rise from the junior ranks in 1968 and while it took them several years to win a game at senior level Joyce was a key performer as they won their first Galway SFC title in 1976 and again in 1978. In both years they pushed on to win the Connacht club title with a team that came from just a handful of houses.

By then Joyce was one of the top midfielders in the country but All-Ireland success eluded him in the 1971, ’73 and ’74 finals, while he came on as a sub in the ill-fated decider in 1983 when 14-man Galway lost to a Dublin side reduced to a dozen players.

Joyce retired from inter-county football the following year but turned his attention to management. He led Galway to the All-Ireland junior title in 1985 and two years later coached the Tribesmen to win the Connacht SFC title during three years in charge.

He served as Killererin manager for several years, leading them to a Galway title in 1994.

The winner of eight Connacht SFC titles, one of Joyce’s greatest days came in 1981 when he inspired Galway to victory over Dermot Earley’s Roscommon in the national league final.

Pádraic Joyce, who was given his senior club debut by his uncle as a 15-year old, referenced that win just a couple of weeks ago after Galway drew with Tyrone.

Joyce pointed out Galway’s desire to win the league as they had not captured it since then.

“We haven’t won a league in Galway since 1981. My uncle was on the last team, he keeps telling me about it! So, if we are there, we are there,” said Joyce.