The latest Irish teenage sensation set for English football

IT WAS ONE of the more eventful weeks in the life of Billy O’Neill that started with some disappointing news.

Last October, to the surprise of some, the exciting young talent was overlooked for Ireland’s U17 World Cup squad, with strong competition provided by other talented attackers, including Benfica’s Jaden Umeh and Shamrock Rovers’ Michael Noonan.

O’Neill had expected to be included in Colin O’Brien’s panel, having featured during the team’s qualification for the tournament.

But Ireland’s loss was Bray Wanderers’ gain.

Missing the World Cup meant O’Neill would conceivably be available for the First Division team’s crucial end-of-season run-in and participation in the play-offs as they attempted to gain promotion to the top flight.

Just days after this setback, the teenager responded impressively.

O’Neill, who also sat his Leaving Cert last summer, became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the League of Ireland since 1937, hitting a hat-trick in a 5-1 victory over Kerry.

“He was absolutely electric,” Paul Heffernan, Bray Wanderers’ manager, tells The 42 in recollection of that night.

The occasion, however, was marred by a subsequent red card issued to O’Neill.

“He got sent off as we were taking him off after about 60 minutes, having a word with the referee,” Heffernan recalls.

“He was waiting for his ovation. He wanted the crowd to give him that little send-off, and then, obviously, the referee told him to hurry up. And, you know, Billy said something back to him, and he’s got a red card; that was a tough moment for him.”

The dismissal saw him receive a three-game ban, ruling O’Neill out of both legs of the play-off semi-final and a potential final.

Bray appealed, but the original decision was upheld.

“That week really was a snapshot of what the next 20 years are going to be like for him, the ups and downs of professional football,” says Heffernan.

Without O’Neill, Bray still beat UCD in the semi-final and Treaty United in the final.

The youngster was back available for their climactic promotion-relegation clash with Waterford. He came off the bench with just over half an hour remaining, but it proved a step too far for Heffernan’s side, as a 2-1 defeat consigned them to another season of First Division football.

Still, O’Neill had come a long way to reach that point.

The Seagulls had signed him from Kilnamanagh AFC following a previous spell with Crumlin United.

Initially linking up with the U14 squad, he immediately made a big impression and rapidly progressed through the various age groups.

“His ability, pace and attitude were all exceptional,” says Dave Foley, academy director of Bray Wanderers.

“I always remembered his first coach [at underage level with Bray], Paul Hosey, said to me that this guy is going to be an Irish international.”

Bray Wanderers' Billy O'Neill and Cobh Ramblers' Luka Le Bervet. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

A drive and enthusiasm to succeed are among the reasons why O’Neill has established himself as one of the top prospects in the country. At Bray, he is invariably one of the first players out on the training pitch.

Having not yet learned to drive, O’Neill’s parents, Barry and Leanne, drop him off at training three nights a week from their home in Inchicore. They buy a coffee somewhere nearby and patiently wait for the session to finish.

The sacrifice and support are paying off, as O’Neill’s star continues to rise.

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O’Neill became Bray Wanderers’ youngest-ever player at the age of 15 years and 222 days old when he made his competitive first-team debut off the bench in October 2023 against Finn Harps.

Last April, it was confirmed that he had signed a pre-contract agreement with Championship side Bristol City, with whom he is due to link up on 1 July. He will initially play with their U21 side.

As a result of these achievements, O’Neill has become one of the most notable names in the League of Ireland.

However, those around him insist he has the temperament to deal with the burden of expectation.

“I think Billy thrives on the attention,” says Foley. “When he’s in the spotlight, that’s where he impacts it the most. I still remember the play-off final when he came on against Waterford at Tolka Park, and the reaction he got from the crowd was electric.

“If you go back and watch it, it’s a moment that I haven’t seen in the League of Ireland, particularly with a First Division club, where there was that much buzz and anticipation for him coming on to the pitch.

“People obviously were seeing him, and he loved that. He likes to have an audience to perform in front of.

“But you’re always conscious of bigging people up too much, and you want to keep people’s feet on the ground throughout it, and that’s where you have to be surrounded by good people.”

Heffernan describes O’Neill as a “street footballer” and a “throwback” who plays with “that bit of physicality and that edge”.

A couple of weeks after the 2025 season ended, O’Neill phoned his manager asking if it would be okay if he and some mates could have a kick about in the Carlisle Grounds.

“I was like: ‘No. Take a break and refresh yourself,’” says Heffernan. “But that’s him. He loves football.

“And you don’t ever want to take that away from players. I’ve come across hundreds of players in my career. Some of them are enthusiastic. Some are not. Especially over in England, in that environment, they see it as a job. And that’s all it is, a job to pay the bills.”

Bray manager Paul Heffernan. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Heffernan continues: “Honestly, you see some young players, and they’re a little bit timid, and they’re a bit reserved when they come up with senior players. But Billy was never like that. There’s no fear in the kid.

“He’s a softly spoken lad, but he’s self-confident. You can tell, if you spoke to him for 30 seconds, you’d go: ‘Yeah, he believes in his own ability, and he believes in himself, and he thinks about the game.’

“He’s a player that’s always asking questions, looking for clips, looking for analysis, looking for opposition stuff about full-backs or centre-halves he might be playing against. So he’s very switched on, and he has a good football brain.”

While O’Neill’s rise has been particularly meteoric, he is far from the only talented youngster to line out for Bray in recent times.

At Bristol City, he will link up with another recent Seagulls graduate, Rhys Knight.

There is further Irish representation in the senior team, including Rhys’s brother Jason, who began his career at Cabinteely, and fellow Ireland internationals Mark Sykes and Sinclair Armstrong, along with Luke McNally and Adam Murphy.

Another Irish international, Andrew Moran, also spent time with the Carlisle Grounds outfit, in between spells at St Joseph’s Boys and Premier League side Brighton.

St Joseph’s are one of five clubs with official links to Bray – the others are Ardmore, Enniskerry, Greystones, and Cabinteely.

Several of the club’s underage teams have had good seasons this year, reaching their respective elite phases.

In addition, Foley says that 12 of the 20 that made the match-day squad for last year’s play-off final against Waterford were still eligible to play in the academy.

“I think we’d have the youngest squad currently in the league, at 21.4,” he adds. “Ourselves and UCD actually are the same at the moment.

“While our first team is so young, it’s great to see us up at the top end of the league year in and year out – two play-off finals in the last two years, and hopefully a positive season ahead for us this year as well.”

As with all young players, though, O’Neill is still not the finished product, and he has been asked to adapt his game in recent years.

Having entered the academy as a prolific number nine playing through the middle, he has become more of a wide player.

O’Neill’s pace, technical excellence and ability to escape tight spaces meant he was suited to this role, though other areas of his game required work.

“We were coaching him on what to do when we didn’t have the ball, his position, and how to press the full back, where to go when the ball is on the opposite side of the field,” says Heffernan.

“And he improved that area of his game; it actually became one of his strengths, when the opposition had the ball and when they tried to play out, his press was really the one that used to get us started and win the ball back for us.”

Ireland international Jason Knight is the current club captain at Bristol City, while his brother Rhys is also on the books there. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

This versatility also gives O’Neill a better chance of succeeding across the water. Diminutive strikers appear to be a dying breed at the elite level, with wide attackers more in vogue.

“Billy wants to be involved more than just as a number nine standing up there. So I think he’ll probably end up staying on the wing and being like those attacking wide players that you see now, whether he’s coming inside off the left or he’s going down the right wing.”

For Bray and clubs at their level, producing players such as O’Neill and selling them for substantial fees is increasingly key to their long-term survival.

Bristol City, of course, have a similar model.

“We’re speaking to the people who are involved in the recruiting process over there,” explains Heffernan. “They’re not signing Rhys Knight and Billy O’Neill to play for Bristol for 10 years. They want to develop them, get them in their team for three or four years, and then try to sell them.”

Top-flight Irish clubs might be able to offer better facilities and resources than Bray. However, with more intense competition for places and greater pressure to win trophies, teenagers are less likely to receive regular first-team football, even if there are occasional exceptions like Mason Melia or Victor Ozhianvuna.

“Billy could have left Bray a number of times and gone to clubs closer to where he lived, like St Pat’s, Rovers or Shels,” says Heffernan.

“I’m sure they all would have taken him, but Barry, his father and Billy knew that he was going to get a chance to play in Bray’s first team, and he was going to get a chance to shine.”

When you consider his age, O’Neill was a genuine sensation in his first full season as a First Division player, registering 11 goals and 11 assists from 30 appearances.

This year, the teenager’s numbers have been less spectacular – one goal and four assists from 16 games.

“I just think there’s probably not one reason for that, to be honest,” says Heffernan.

“Just before the season started, he went and signed for Bristol City, so in his head now, in three or four months, he’s moving out of Inchicore. He’s moving out of his family home. He’s packing his bag as if he’s going to be a professional footballer, which can be a distraction for players.

“The team also didn’t really hit the ground running this season, and we’re not scoring as many goals, we’re not creating as many chances. We’re not playing as well.

“And also, for the club, we don’t want to get to 1 July when Billy’s left and then go: ‘Okay, what are we doing?’ We had to have a plan. It’s just good process to have a plan and have other players there to try and fill that void when Billy’s gone. So it’s a mixture of all that.

“It’d be unfair just to say that Billy’s out of form now, and he’s not doing the business. His stats are not as high as last year, but if you watch him, he’s still a threat every time he’s on the pitch, and he’s still a serious handful for any full-back he’s up against.”

Paul Heffernan pictured during his time at Bristol City. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Heffernan, meanwhile, is better placed than most to advise O’Neill on his upcoming move.

The Bray manager spent 17 years playing in Britain, making over 400 senior appearances, with his former clubs including Bristol City. His journey began in 1999, when he moved from Wicklow League side Newtown United to Notts County, who were competing in the English third tier at the time.

“There were a lot more talented people than me who went to England, but [didn’t make it] for whatever reason, whether it’s that they don’t settle, they get homesick, or they get injured. There are a million different things that could happen once you get over there. And I said to Billy, your hard work hasn’t even started. It won’t start until you’ve landed in Bristol. You’ve done not the easy bit, but the easier bit of getting yourself over there. Now you’ve got to be relentless in terms of how hungry you are, in terms of what you want to learn, in terms of everything about the place.

“Whether he goes to the first team, or whether he goes to the U21s to start with, there are going to be 25 players, probably three or four wanting to play in his position. You’ve got to be resilient because things are going to go against you.

“He has the talent, that’s not in question. It’s all the other stuff. It’s his mental toughness, it’s his bravery when he gets a chance to go with the first team, and that’s the side of football that he needs to show, and I believe Billy has all the ingredients to be able to do it. I think he can get into Bristol City’s first team over the course of his contract. And then it’s up to Billy.

“How far can he go after that? We’ll have to wait and see.”