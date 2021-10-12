Laois greats part of Sheehan's football ticket as Cheddar shakes up hurling set-up

INCOMING LAOIS SENIOR football manager Billy Sheehan is bringing former star forwards Brian ‘Beano’ McDonald and Chris Conway on board as part of his backroom team.

Kerry native Sheehan, who represented the O’Moore County for a decade, is set to be ratified as Mike Quirke’s replacement by the Laois county board on Monday night.

McDonald and Conway lifted an All-Ireland minor title together in 1996, with the former adding another the following year. Both men were part of the Leinster SFC winning side under Mick O’Dwyer in 2003.

‘Beano’ was one of the county’s greatest ever forwards and he previously worked as selector with the Laois minors alongside Mark Rooney in 2016.

Gerry McGill, who previously served in Tomás Ó Flatharta’s coaching set-up in 2014 and 2015, is also part of the ticket.

Meanwhile, Laois hurling boss Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett looks set to shake-up his backroom team as he looks to be ratified for another season.

Plunkett’s backroom team for the coming year has yet to be finalised.

Former Waterford manager and current Faythe Harriers coach Derek McGrath is on board as selector with the Laois minor hurlers once again, with Declan Qualter managing the side.