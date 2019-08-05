This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
22-year-old Belgian rider dies after Tour of Poland crash

Bjorg Lambrecht crashed on the third stage of the Tour of Poland and Lotto-Soudal later confirmed he died.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Aug 2019, 8:58 PM
4 minutes ago 130 Views 1 Comment
Bjorg Lambrecht, who has died aged 22
LOTTO-SOUDAL RIDER Bjorg Lambrecht has died at the age of 22 as a result of a crash at the Tour of Poland.

The Belgian crashed in the final 100 kilometres of Monday’s third stage. An initial statement from the Tour said he was transported by helicopter to hospital following “emergency reanimation”.

However, Lotto-Soudal later announced he had passed away on their official Twitter account.

“The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and team-mates of Bjorg has happened. Rest in peace,” the Tweet read.

The Tour of Poland added: “There are no words to describe this tragedy. 

“Bjorg Lambrecht passed away during following an accident on today’s stage. 

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, team and the whole cycling community.”

