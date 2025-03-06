Blackrock through to another final after seeing off Roscrea challenge

Blackrock College 38

Cistercian College Roscrea 17

BLACKROCK COLLEGE WILL face Terenure College in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final after seeing off the challenge of Cistercian College Roscrea at Energia Park this afternoon.

Thanks in no small part to a brace of tries from Brian Walsh and James Browne, the 71-time champions progressed to their fourth consecutive decider at this grade – which will be held at Tallaght Stadium on St Patrick’s Day this year due to the ongoing redevelopment of the RDS Arena.

Champions at this grade 10 years ago – thanks to an 18-11 final victory over Belvedere College – Roscrea came into this contest on the back of an impressive quarter-final win at the expense of Gonzaga College. The side from the Offaly-Tipperary border initially controlled possession, only for some handling errors to prevent them from gaining sustained attacking momentum.

Ben Guerin in a maul. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

A knock-on from winger Aiden Vetjens also halted ‘Rock’s first meaningful entry into the opposition ‘22’, but the south Dublin powerhouses ultimately broke the deadlock on the stroke of 10 minutes when outside centre Johnny O’Sullivan crossed the whitewash at the end of a sweeping attack.

Fly-half Patrick Clancy expertly supplied the extras to this five-pointer and after No 8 Walsh was released through a gap for their second try in the 14th minute, he contributed another successful conversion to leave ‘Rock in a strong position at the Donnybrook venue.

While the concession of these scores was undoubtedly a set-back, Roscrea got themselves into contention after hooker Eoin Naughton applied the finishing touches to a line-out maul for a much-needed converted try.

Yet although superb defensive work from their opponents stopped them from claiming almost certain scores on either flank, ‘Rock crossed for a third try at the end of the opening period – Walsh doubling his personal account after breaking free from a set-piece move.

Advertisement

Another Clancy conversion offered Blackrock a 21-7 interval advantage, but this lead was reduced to 11 points when Deegan convincingly slotted over a close-range penalty less than three minutes after the resumption.

This only provided Roscrea with a temporary respite as another patient attack inside their ‘22’ was rounded off by Browne’s diving finish in the right-corner. Despite Clancy firing off-target for the first time from the kicking tee, ‘Rock appeared to have one foot in the 17 March final.

A view of a scrum. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

However, Roscrea weren’t prepared to go down without a fight and after finding himself in space on the stroke of 50 minutes, Deegan burst over the Blackrock line for an outstanding individual try. The dynamic number 12 also added a conversion to cut the gap to nine points moving into the final-quarter and it took some diligent defence from ‘Rock to force a turnover when Roscrea threatened to break over for another try just shy of the hour mark.

Blackrock continued to pose a potent attacking threat, however, and additional tries from tighthead Sami Bishti and Browne (his second) ultimately sealed their spot in the upcoming showpiece against Terenure with 21 points to spare.

Blackrock College scorers:

Tries – Brian Walsh 2, James Brown 2, Johnny O’Sullivan, Sami Bishti

Conversions – Patrick Clancy [4/5], Luke Coffey [0/1]

Cistercian College scorers:

Tries – Eoin Naughton, Jack Deegan

Conversions – Jack Deegan [2/2]

Penalties – Jack Deegan [1/1]

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Joe Reddan; James Browne, Johnny O’Sullivan, Bernard White, Aiden Vetjens (Rhys Keogh ‘70); Patrick Clancy (Declan Cadden ’70), Albert Lindner (Luke Coffey ’70); Ben Guerin (Lorcan Golden ’69), Harry O’Neill (George Eggers ’70), Sami Bishti (Marcus Cullen ’70); Geoffrey Wall (Conall Power ’70), Artur Smykovskiy; Michael Walsh, Michael O’Sullivan, Brian Walsh (Ronan Savage ’69).

CISTERCIAN COLLEGE ROSCREA: Sam Cusack; Keelan Dunne, Robert Carney, Jack Deegan, Harry Finlay (Fionn Higgins ’48); Aaron Moloney (Ronan O’Sullivan ’54), Fionn Carney (Ruben Flynn ’70); Oscar Doody, Eoin Naughton (Rónán O’Neill ‘70), Henry Maher (William Powell ’70); Jamie Walsh (Alejandro Kinsella Garcia ’70), Joe Finn; Sean Killeen (Patrick Deegan ’70), Evan Brophy (James Miller half-time), William Hayes.

Ref: Paul Haycock (Leinster Rugby Referees).