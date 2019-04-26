This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 26 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It’s huge for young people in Connacht': Blade looking forward to Champions Cup days in Galway

The western province have secured their berth in the top tier of European rugby for next season.

By Declan Rooney Friday 26 Apr 2019, 6:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,023 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4607144
Blade celebrates the win over Cardiff Blues.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Blade celebrates the win over Cardiff Blues.
Blade celebrates the win over Cardiff Blues.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT SCRUM-HALF Caolin Blade says that having Champions Cup rugby wrapped up for next season is a huge boost, but they are determined to have a right crack at finishing this campaign with silverware.

They head to Thomond Park tomorrow for a free shot at Munster before regrouping to take on Ulster in the PRO14 quarter-final in Belfast the following weekend.

Victory at Kingspan Stadium and a semi-final berth would be just perfect for the Galway native who will turn 25 on Monday and who has featured in all bar one game for Connacht this season.

He’s made 13 starts and 13 off the bench for Andy Friend’s side and, having come through the ranks of mid-Galway junior club Monivea, he knows the return of Heineken Champions Cup rugby next season will be huge.

“Yeah, definitely. The best times you have here in the Sportsground are probably them big games, them close games, them Champions Cup games.

“I have been involved in Challenge Cup games here, and winning them. But when you get to a Champions Cup game and you win it here and the crowd rush onto the pitch is a massive feeling.

“It’s massive. Look, as an individual, you want to play in the Champions Cup and test yourself with the top players in the world.

“As a collective, it’s huge; it’s huge for young people in Connacht, for them to see that Connacht are improving. I don’t think we’re fully there yet. But, as a Connacht lad, you dream to play for Connacht and you dream to have big days,” he said.

Sean O'Brien and Caolin Blade Blade with the sidelined Sean O'Brien. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Blade was called into the extended Six Nations squad and while he didn’t get capped like his half-back partner Jack Carty, he learned a lot from being inside Joe Schmidt’s camp.

He is one of several players to have reveled in Andy Friend’s first season in charge at the Sportsground.

“I think, this year, it’s been a good place to come; whether you win or lose you come into a happy work place. That’s the most thing. I know me, and I know speaking to Jack, we’re enjoying to play rugby and we’re not afraid to do anything and we’re expressing ourselves.

“It’s half mental; just having the confidence and getting the confidence from our coaching staff. I think it’s a combination of everything. We have a massive game against Munster where we can really nail down a real performance and momentum and going up to Kingspan – I don’t think we should be afraid of anything up there – and I think we should go for it.”

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie