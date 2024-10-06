Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Jockey Rossa Ryan, riding Bluestocking, celebrates after winning the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe horse race at the Longchamp race track. Alamy Stock Photo
success

Bluestocking wins Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

The English runner was ridden by Irishman Rossa Ryan.
3.45pm, 6 Oct 2024
468
0

BLUESTOCKING REPAID the faith shown in her by connections as she soared to victory in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Trained by Ralph Beckett for owner-breeders Juddmonte, the filly was supplemented for the Paris spectacular in the wake of her triumph over course and distance in the Prix Vermeille.

A 5-1 chance under Rossa Ryan, she enjoyed a trouble-free passage in the slipstream of Los Angeles before holding off the advancing Aventure to land a record seventh Arc for the late Khalid Abdullah’s decorated racing operation.

Los Angeles was third for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, with favourite Sosie fourth for Andre Fabre.

A jubilant Ryan told Equidia soon after passing the line: “I know everyone overlooked her, but on form, she had been at the top table and done it all. She just proved she’s something else.

“I can’t really believe it, this filly has been something else to my career.

“My family are here, they all came over and it’s very surreal.”

Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Juddmonte, said: “It’s absolutely amazing, the job Ralph has done with this filly all year has been unreal. It’s unbelievable, what a filly.

“That’s Juddmonte’s seventh winner in the race, I think that makes them the winning-most owner of all time so that’s a special record.

“It’s a brilliant day. She had a perfect trip the whole way round, Rossa had it all planned in his head. He was going to be handy, he had a lovely trip the whole way and at the top of the straight I thought it was going to take a good one to beat her.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie