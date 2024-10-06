Bluestocking wins Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

BLUESTOCKING REPAID the faith shown in her by connections as she soared to victory in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Trained by Ralph Beckett for owner-breeders Juddmonte, the filly was supplemented for the Paris spectacular in the wake of her triumph over course and distance in the Prix Vermeille.

A 5-1 chance under Rossa Ryan, she enjoyed a trouble-free passage in the slipstream of Los Angeles before holding off the advancing Aventure to land a record seventh Arc for the late Khalid Abdullah’s decorated racing operation.

Los Angeles was third for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore, with favourite Sosie fourth for Andre Fabre.

A jubilant Ryan told Equidia soon after passing the line: “I know everyone overlooked her, but on form, she had been at the top table and done it all. She just proved she’s something else.

“I can’t really believe it, this filly has been something else to my career.

“My family are here, they all came over and it’s very surreal.”

Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Juddmonte, said: “It’s absolutely amazing, the job Ralph has done with this filly all year has been unreal. It’s unbelievable, what a filly.

“That’s Juddmonte’s seventh winner in the race, I think that makes them the winning-most owner of all time so that’s a special record.

“It’s a brilliant day. She had a perfect trip the whole way round, Rossa had it all planned in his head. He was going to be handy, he had a lovely trip the whole way and at the top of the straight I thought it was going to take a good one to beat her.”