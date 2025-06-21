'Close to the ground': The Cian Lynch prototype who lifted the MacCarthy Cup in troubled times

BOB McCONKEY WAS only a few months younger than Cian Lynch is now when he captained Limerick to the 1921 All-Ireland.

And when the Young Irelands clubman passed away in early 1961, the write up they gave him in the local newspaper sounded a lot like Lynch too.

He weighed 11 stone when playing, around what current captain Lynch might be if he hadn’t embraced modern strength and conditioning training so regimentally.

Bob McConkey: The first man EVER to receive the Liam MacCarthy cup after Limerick's 1921 All-Ireland success (final played in 1923) pic.twitter.com/yqQ9VpULAo — Cuimhnigh ar Luimneach : Limerick Supporters Group (@LimerickFanPage) January 6, 2022

And he wasn’t particularly tall either, described at his funeral by one defender who competed against him as being ‘close to the ground’ with a ‘knack of cleverly rounding his man . . . with lightning rapidity’ and capable of delivering ‘a terrific crack of the leather’. Echoes of Lynch for sure.

A life and times piece published after the full-forward’s passing suggested that ‘many would rate McConkey the best man that ever stood on the edge of the square’.

Born in Clare, he played in four All-Ireland finals for Limerick, in cluding one at 40, and finished up with three winner’s medals.

But it was the 1921 win that’s worth recalling for the week that’s in it as Limerick and Dublin, who met in that final, prepare to battle all over again, 102 years later.

Those maths are correct because the 1921 final was delayed until 4 March, 1923, due to the War of Independence.

Limerick scored eight goals at Croke Park that Sunday afternoon, half of which were supplied by McConkey.

The following morning, the Irish Independent trumpeted a ‘poor hurling contest’ despite the ‘big attendance’ of 19,000 and ‘fine weather’. It was, in fact, ‘one of the most disappointing finals ever played’ with Limerick 4-1 to 0-2 up and cruising at half-time.

Only the Dublin defence, despite conceding all those goals, ‘showed any semblance of their usual hurling prowess’. At midfield and in attack, ‘they were completely outclassed’.

So what makes it so memorable and worthy of recall? It was the first time, for starters, that the Liam MacCarthy Cup was handed out, making McConkey the first player to hoist it skywards.

MacCarthy, the son of a Limerick woman, from Bruff, grew up in a distinctly Irish household in London and donated the £50 – about €3,500 in current terms – to commission Edmond Johnson Jewellers on Grafton Street to make the cup.

MacCarthy didn’t actually attend the final though his cup, modelled on an old Irish drinking vessel was said to be ‘an object of admiration during the day’.

McConkey’s brilliance, Dublin’s desperation, the gleam from the freshly minted MacCarthy Cup and even the victory celebrations all seemed to count for very little within days, however.

The following Wednesday, the sitting mayor of Limerick, George Clancy, his predecessor Michael O’Callaghan, and another Limerick resident, Joseph O’Donoghue, were murdered within hours of each other.

British auxiliaries, in particular a five-strong death squad operating out of a hotel in the city, were blamed for what, in a time of curfew, became known as The Limerick Curfew Murders.

Former Limerick captain Mark Foley moderated a two-hour discussion on that remarkable week in the county’s history in 2021, the 100th anniversary of Limerick’s 1921 success.

Limerick players wearing their special jersey in 2021 to commemorate Limerick's All-Ireland hurling victory in 1921. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

Limerick native Gearoid O Tuathaigh, Professor Emeritus in History, spoke at the event and recalled how ripples of discontent spread out from that week, and the turbulent era generally, for decades afterwards.

The official line regarding the murders of the two mayors was that they were at odds with extreme republicans, so were executed. Historian and writer Tom Toomey said it is more likely there was collusion between the British military and RIC, allowing the murders to go ahead unpunished.

Two of Limerick’s most popular quayside streets were later named after Clancy and O’Callaghan, both shot and killed in their homes. The two men were in their 40s, established nationalists, Irish speakers and volunteers.

O’Donoghue was younger, at 24, and was a Westmeath native though lived in Limerick and was a volunteer too. Thousands poured onto the streets as their coffins passed and there were a number of days of national mourning. All three were committed GAA members.

Limerick beat Dublin again after an All-Ireland final replay in 1934. McConkey was involved that year too, though the counties didn’t meet again in a Championship game until 2006. And this weekend’s All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park will be their first Championship game there since that 1934 All-Ireland decider.

John Kiely will hope that the present day side shows the spirit of McConkey and all of those Limerick greats. And perhaps they might even benefit from some of the preparation techniques employed at the time.

Speaking at the discussion in 2021, Foley read from an interview given by Limerick’s 1918 All-Ireland winner Dan Troy who was speaking about how legendary trainer Jim Dalton – regarded as the Paul Kinnerk of his day – would prepare the team.

According to Dalton, it was ‘desirable to prepare for the fray with a light dose of Epsom salts before breakfast’. And as the ground was ‘likely to be heavy’, it was advised that ‘constant practice of the muscles is necessary so that the men will retain their hitting power until the end of the match’.

Players should be in bed and asleep by 10.30pm and up again at 7.30am. Smoking was a no-no while alcohol, or any ‘fermented drinks’ for that matter, was seen as ‘poison’ for a top hurler.

Most of those nuggets still hold good. Like the advice that players must ‘practice with the hurley’ as often as possible and that they should keep up their training to avoid becoming ‘mechanical and slow’.

It’s a replica of the original MacCarthy Cup that they give out these days but if Limerick follow Dalton’s advice, there’s a decent chance they’ll get the better of Dublin again and that Lynch will do what McConkey did and captain an All-Ireland winning team.