Mane on the double as Bayern hand Bochum worst home defeat in 174-year history

Bayern won 7-0 to continue their perfect start to the Bundesliga season.

By AFP Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 8:15 PM
Mane scored twice as Bayern beat Bochum 7-0.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich

SADIO MANE SCORED two goals, including one from the penalty spot, as Bayern Munich routed hapless Bochum 7-0 to extend their perfect start to the Bundesliga season on Sunday.

Despite never scoring a penalty during his time in the Premier League, Mane converted from the spot in the 60th minute and looks to have replaced the departed Robert Lewandowski as the Bavarians’ designated penalty taker.

Bayern have now scored 19 goals in four competitive games since the Pole left for Barcelona in the close season.

Former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane, making his first start of the campaign, opened the scoring after four minutes, nonchalantly curling a strike into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Bayern’s energy and pace continued to trouble Bochum, with Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt celebrating his first goal in Bayern colours after heading in a cross in the 25th minute.

Replays showed the ball went in off de Ligt’s arm, but after a short VAR review the goal stood.

Kingsley Coman added a third on 33 minutes before laying on Mane’s opener in the 42nd minute.

After Mane’s penalty made it 5-0, Bochum defender Cristian Gamboa scored an own goal while trying to keep the ball away from the feet of Sane with 69 minutes gone.

Serge Gnabry completed the scoring in the 76th minute.

Bochum striker Simon Zoller summed up the loss, which is the worst home result in the club’s 174-year history.

“They kicked our butts. It was blatant,” he said. “I’ve never been so destroyed.”

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann promised more of the same from his side, who are chasing an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.

“We’re not going to sit down now,” he told broadcaster DAZN.

“The energy that is in the team, the mood and the fact that everyone gives everything… It wasn’t always like that last year, which is very pleasant.”

Bayern, who surprisingly lost 4-2 in the corresponding fixture last season, reclaimed top spot in the table.

They are the only Bundesliga team to have won all three of their opening matches.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

