Bohemians to end partnership with St Kevin's Boys as they reshape academy structure

BOHEMIANS WILL END their existing partnership with Dublin schoolboy club St Kevin’s Boys and build relationships with clubs across the capital as part of a reshaping of their underage structure, the League of Ireland Premier Division club has confirmed.

Bohs have given Kevin’s 12 months’ notice as per the terms of their agreement, which was forged in 2018 under an FAI-driven scheme overseen by then-technical director Ruud Dokter.

The Dutchman, who left the FAI at the end of 2021, actively advocated for such link-ups between school clubs and League of Ireland clubs despite the tensions that have forever festered between these tiers of Irish football.

St Kevin’s Boys’ footballing illumni include greats of the Irish game such as Liam Brady and Damien Duff, and more recent internationals like Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady. Their partnership with Bohs saw rising stars in the shape of Evan Ferguson, Ross Tierney and Dawson Devoy progress into the Gypsies’ first team. All three have since crossed the channel, with Devoy sealing a move to English League One club MK Dons just last week.

Bohs academy chief Craig Sexton stated the club’s intention to maintain a relationship with Kevin’s but said the League of Ireland side will abandon its exclusive partnership next year in favour of a wider affiliate model.

“This is an exciting time for youth football in Ireland and at Bohemians,” Sexton said.

“The National Underage Leagues have evolved and grown considerably, and Bohemians are committed to providing the best performing underage environment that facilitates all players to reach their full potential.

“Our exclusive partnership with St Kevin’s has served both clubs well. Working together, it provided an avenue for many talented young players to progress from the academy teams right through to the Bohemians first team and beyond.

“We have had great success stories in developing players in recent years, and that clear pathway from youth football to our first team is now a well-trodden one, and is now a very tangible and obtainable target for aspiring young footballers.

“We firmly believe that a new affiliate club model will only build upon that further, and we hope that St Kevin’s will be a part of that.

“Now is the appropriate time to hone our structures and transition from an exclusive arrangement between two clubs to a wider affiliate model that broadens our base to collaborate with clubs across Dublin and beyond to attract the best young players to our academy.”