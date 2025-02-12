Advertisement
FreeMy Goodness

Bohemians' latest away kit is a 1980s throwback with Guinness

Sunday’s LOI opener against Shamrock Rovers, meanwhile, looks set to break the league’s attendance record.
12.01pm, 12 Feb 2025
BOHEMIANS HAVE TODAY launched their new away kit for the 2025 League of Ireland season, in collaboration with Guinness. 

The cream-coloured kit features the 1980s Guinness logo, along with the version of the O’Neills logo from the same era. It also features an embroidered tag of the Ha’penny Bridge, which symbolises the link between two Dublin institutions which are less than a mile apart but separated by the river Liffey. 

Bohs say 10% of the proceeds from the sale of the jersey will go to Bohs’ community group and its Pride Committee, which the club say will help build on their work in tackling homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia in football across Ireland.

This shirt is available to buy on Bohemians’ website, and will also be stocked at the Guinness Storehouse. 

Bohs, meanwhile, will begin their 2025 League of Ireland season at the Aviva Stadium against Shamrock Rovers on Sunday, which will almost certainly break the attendance record for a League of Ireland.

The current record is circa 28,000, stretching back to a play-off clash between Cork Hibernians and Shamrock Rovers play-off game at Dalymount in 1971. There is optimism at Bohs that the crowd for Sunday’s game may reach the 35,000 mark. 

Author
