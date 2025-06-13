Run from halfway and finish from Meekison has Bohs sitting pretty in second

Cork City 0

Bohemians 2

SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division

BOHEMIAN’S CHARGE UP the Premier Division table continued by cruising to a comfortable victory away to Cork City.

First-half goals from Archie Meekison and Dayle Rooney saw the Gypsies move above Drogheda United into second. They remain six points adrift of Shamrock Rovers.

Dunfermline United manager Neil Lennon and Chesterfield chief Paul Cook watched on among the 3,215 crowd at Turner’s Cross. The home supporters weren’t happy as they greeted the full-time whistle with a chorus of boos.

The hosts looked like they were still on a mid-season break as their winless run extended to eight games. They remain one point above bottom side Sligo Rovers, who have a game in hand.

Ger Nash broke new ground as, for the first time this season, City named an unchanged side. There were changes on the bench, though.

After 17 years in England, David Meyler had his homecoming as Nash’s new assistant manager. Meanwhile, club stalwart Mark McNulty slotted in as goalkeeping coach.

Alan Reynolds opted for one change as Leigh Kavanagh replaced Rob Cornwall in defence.

The Bohs boss felt his side had, “something to prove against Cork,” after their late defeat at the Cross in February. They accomplished that mission by stretching their good form to eight wins in 10 games.

Departing Crystal Palace loanee Seán Grehan and Kavanagh were dominant at the back. Kavanagh’s diagonal ball created the first chance for Meekison. The Scottish winger had all the time in the world to pick his spot, but fluffed his shot off target.

When the chance came again, he showed bundles more composure.

The opportunity arrived in the 11th minute from Rooney’s long clearance. Darragh Crowley’s heavy touch presented Meekison with a clear run from halfway. He went around Tein Troost twice on his mazy run before rolling home his first goal of the season.

With City’s hopes of a first clean sheet of 2025 extinguished, the one-way traffic continued.

Kavanagh’s outside-of-the-boot flick from a corner forced Troost into an acrobatic save. Then, Rooney’s wonderful chip floated just wide.

City only had one shot in the first half. They should have scored it, too. Josh Fitzpatrick’s cross found its way to Cathal O’Sullivan, but the Premier League-linked teenager headed wide.

Bohs carved City open twice down the left in the closing stages. From the first of those, Adam McDonnell’s shot was blocked away by Freddie Anderson as Bohs protested for handball.

They made the next one count. McDonnell turned Anderson, Ross Tierney’s shot ran across goal, and Rooney was left with the simplest of tap-ins for his third goal in four games.

It could’ve been three before the break, but McDonnell curled around the post.

Troost produced another super save on the resumption. Rooney gave the return ball to Tierney, who looked certain to score, until the keeper reached back across to save.

Tierney had another chance moments later, which Anderson slid across to block.

City had a couple of penalty appeals waved away. Seani Maguire tumbled over in the box, but Paul Norton gave the free-kick to Kavanagh. Then, Jordan Flores came through the back of O’Sullivan and was lucky to escape without any punishment.

Half-time substitute Kitt Nelson and O’Sullivan flashed shots over the bar as City tried to build momentum. Maguire had the next opening, but Flores deflected his shot behind.

City produced precious little in the final 20 minutes as Dawson Devoy came closest to adding a third, denied by Troost.

Cork City: Tein Troost; Milan Mbeng, Freddie Anderson, Charlie Lyons, Darragh Crowley (Kitt Nelson 46); Cathal O’Sullivan, Seán Murray (Greg Bolger 53), Evan McLaughlin (Rio Shipston 71), Josh Fitzpatrick; Seani Maguire (Malik Dijksteel 75), Djenairo Daniels.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Niall Morahan, Seán Grehan, Leigh Kavanagh (Rob Cornwall 80), Jordan Flores; Dawson Devoy, Adam McDonnell (Keith Buckley 73); Dayle Rooney, Ross Tierney (James McManus 80), Archie Meekison (Rhys Brennan 73); James Clarke (Colm Whelan 73).

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).